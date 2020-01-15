Dallas Mavericks Trash Golden State Warriors, 124-97

The Dallas Mavericks were more than confident during their demolition of the Golden State Warriors, 124-97. Rick Carlisle’s guys harassed the hosts at their Chase Center, forcing the home team’s fans to leave their seats early and head home.

Everything will be clear to you when we say that the Warriors’ best sequence in this allowed them to trail 15 points. It was after a 13-0 run in the late part of the third, once they came down to 84-69,

However, that didn’t last for too long, because Mavericks’ hit back to regain their original lead.

Dwight Powell Excellent

This was a superb night for Dwight Powell, who posted 21 points but without a single miss from the field. The 28-year old power forward made all of his nine shots, posting a third perfect game during his stint at Dallas. He would also add 6 boards to his stats.

Luka Doncic scored 20 points, with 8 rebounds, but his shooting was far worse than Powell’s 8-for-19, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12 buckets.

Boban Marjanovic was the only player on the floor with a double-double. The Serbian giant had 13 points and 11 boards in 20 minutes.

The Warriors were very bad, with their leading star D’Angelo Russell playing way below the expected level. The All-Star guard who came from Brooklyn scored just 13 points missing all of his six three-point attempts.

Jordan Poole with 17, and Erich Paschal with 16 were the best among the hosts.

Mavs a Nightmare for the Warriors

This is the third loss of the season for Golden State against the Mavs. For the first time since the 2002/03 season, the franchise from Texas swept the Warriors.

But that is not the worst thing. In three contests during this campaign, Dallas won scoring 407 points in three games against the Dub Nation, with the note that tonight’s 124 points were the lowes this season. The previous two games ended with Mavs’ stuffing 142 and 141 buckets on GSW’s defense.

Steve Kerr’s side is playing against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, and at the moment, they are the worst team in league with nine wins and 33 losses.

Dallas Mavs are 25-15 and go to Sacramento.