English Premier League Fixtures – Tuesday’s Preview

Via FPL Facebook page

Sportige.com is bringing you a preview of today’s English Premier League fixtures. We have six games on the table, with the biggest one of them at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea meets Arsenal.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Just three weeks ago, the Blues won at Emirates, coming back from behind and stunning the hosts in the last 10 minutes of the game. What makes this contest so exciting is the fact that both sides need to win, and that promises exciting football at Stamford Bridge. The hosts to stay fourth, while guests to join the race for the Champions League. Both Chelsea and Arsenal have much better attacks than defenses, and this clash might bring a lot of goals.

Pick: Over 2.5 goals

Bournemouth vs. Brighton

This can easily be the game of the season for the Cherries, who didn’t win in the last seven EPL events. It is why they slipped down all the way to the relegation zone and face the return to the Championship. The Seagulls are three points above the red line, but they too aren’t safe. The big problem for the Cherries is the fact that 8 players are not going to play in this one.

Pick: Under 2.5 goals

Aston Villa vs Watford

The Hornets started to get away from the bottom after trashing the Villans during the New Year’s madness. Since they have three wins and a draw in the EPL. On the other side, Villa is struggling, and they are the first team under the relegation line. Watford is just one point above. All in all, it should be an open and tough fight at Villa Park

Pick: Both teams to score

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Injury-ravaged Palace awaits one of the best teams in the league when watching the current form, Southampton. We all know that Palace plays ultra-defensive, but in this one they won’t be able to do that due to a lack of players. It will be courageous to bet on the Saints, but we just have to go with our hunch

Pick: Southampton

Everton vs. Newcastle

The Magpies are coming to town to defend one point, while on the other side, Everton wouldn’t be displeased with that outcome at all. Since Ancelotti took over the wheel, they are playing better, and less-efficient. A low number of goals is the first choice here.

Pick: Under 2.5 goals

Sheffield Utd vs. Manchester City

City suffered elimination from the FA Cup in 2018 here. So they won’t be too cocky in this one, especially because Blades play very well here. The first solution is Guardiola’s team with a -1.5 goals handicap.

Pick: City -1.5