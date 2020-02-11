FC Barcelona Injury Updates: Ousmane Dembele Is Out for 6 Months

Breaking news – FC Barcelona just announced that their star Ousmane Dembele is going to sit out for 6 months. Ousmane Dembele had a successful hamstring surgery and will need to recover for a long time before he can go back to the field and play again for Barcelona.

⚠️ MEDICAL UPDATE | @Dembouz undergoes successful hamstring surgery; French striker to be out 6 months — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 11, 2020

Dembele will be out for around 6 months which means he will not play in the European Championships that take place this summer. In August 2017 Barcelona completed a £135.5m deal to get Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Since Dembele arrived at FC Barcelona, the France international played 74 games but only completed 10 matches where he played the full 90 minutes.

It won’t be easy for Dembele to keep his place in the first Barcelona team. Prior to the surgery, there were already been rumors linking players like Adama Traore to the club, putting aside Barcelona’s ambition to get back Neymar from PSG. Barcelona is currently in second place in LaLiga with 3 points behind Real Madrid. For Barcelona, Dembele’s absence is another injury-hit this year after they also lost Luis Suarez for 4 Months following a Knee Injury.