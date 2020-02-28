NBA Scores & Standings

A 4-game Thursday night lineup didn’t pack a lot of star power, but included the extension of winning streaks for the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Philadelphia 76ers forgot about their injury woes for one night thanks to playing the second worst team in the East, the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks 106 Philadelphia 76ers 115

The perfect remedy to playing without the team’s two stars? Playing the New York Knicks. The Sixers jumped to the lead early and never let it slip, improving to 28-2 at home this season behind 34 Tobias Harris points. The Sixers are still 5th in the East, but with 0 games behind the Miami Heat, this looks like one of the best playoff-seeding battles to watch in what’s left of this season.

Portland Trail Blazers 100 Indiana Pacers 106

The struggling Pacers finally put a 2-game win streak together, led by 20 points from Domantas Sabonis. The entire starting five scored in double figures, including 14 by Myles Turner who hit a key three pointer late in the game. The Blazers, painfully shorthanded, fall to 3 games behind the Grizzlies in the chase for the 8th and final playoff spot in the West.

Sacramento Kings 108 Oklahoma City Thunder 112

Much has been said of the Thunder’s and especially Chris Paul’s clutch abilities this season. Well, it happened again, as the Thunder improved to 37-22 (5th in the West) after coming back from a 19-point deficit. Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. It’s the 5th straight win for the Thunder, now only 1.5 games behind the equally hot Rockets in 4th.

Los Angeles Lakers 116 Golden State Warriors 86

The Lakers, playing without LeBron James, had no problem against the worst team in the league (8th straight loss). Anthony Davis set the tone with 23 points as the Lakers picked up their 8th straight victory. Eric Paschall led the Dubs with 23 points off the bench, as they await the return of Stephen Curry while another player (Ky Bowman) is lost to injury for an undetermined period of time.

Eastern Conference Standings

#TeamWLPCTGBGP
1Milwaukee Bucks 508.86258
2Toronto Raptors 4216.7248.058
3Boston Celtics4117.7079.058
4Miami Heat 3622.62114.058
5Philadelphia 76ers3723.61714.060
6Indiana Pacers3524.59315.559
7Brooklyn Nets2631.45623.557
8Orlando Magic2632.44824.058
9Washington Wizards2136.36828.557
10Charlotte Hornets2038.34530.058
11Chicago Bulls2039.33930.559
12Detroit Pistons1941.31732.060
13Cleveland Cavaliers1741.29333.058
14New York Knicks1742.28833.559
15Atlanta Hawks1743.28334.060

(Teams in bold clinched playoff spot)

Western Conference Standings

#TeamWLPCTGBGP
1Los Angeles Lakers 4512.78957
2Denver Nuggets 4018.6905.558
3Los Angeles Clippers3919.6726.558
4Houston Rockets 3820.6557.558
5Oklahoma City Thunder3722.6279.059
6Utah Jazz3622.6219.558
7Dallas Mavericks3623.61010.059
8Memphis Grizzlies2830.48317.558
9Portland Trail Blazers2634.43320.560
10New Orleans Pelicans2533.43120.558
11San Antonio Spurs2433.42121.057
12Sacramento Kings2434.41421.558
13Phoenix Suns2435.40722.059
14Minnesota Timberwolves1740.29828.057
15Golden State Warriors1247.20334.059

Standings via Wikipedia

