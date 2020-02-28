NBA Scores & Standings

A 4-game Thursday night lineup didn’t pack a lot of star power, but included the extension of winning streaks for the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Philadelphia 76ers forgot about their injury woes for one night thanks to playing the second worst team in the East, the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks 106 Philadelphia 76ers 115

The perfect remedy to playing without the team’s two stars? Playing the New York Knicks. The Sixers jumped to the lead early and never let it slip, improving to 28-2 at home this season behind 34 Tobias Harris points. The Sixers are still 5th in the East, but with 0 games behind the Miami Heat, this looks like one of the best playoff-seeding battles to watch in what’s left of this season.

Portland Trail Blazers 100 Indiana Pacers 106

The struggling Pacers finally put a 2-game win streak together, led by 20 points from Domantas Sabonis. The entire starting five scored in double figures, including 14 by Myles Turner who hit a key three pointer late in the game. The Blazers, painfully shorthanded, fall to 3 games behind the Grizzlies in the chase for the 8th and final playoff spot in the West.

Sacramento Kings 108 Oklahoma City Thunder 112

Much has been said of the Thunder’s and especially Chris Paul’s clutch abilities this season. Well, it happened again, as the Thunder improved to 37-22 (5th in the West) after coming back from a 19-point deficit. Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. It’s the 5th straight win for the Thunder, now only 1.5 games behind the equally hot Rockets in 4th.

Los Angeles Lakers 116 Golden State Warriors 86

The Lakers, playing without LeBron James, had no problem against the worst team in the league (8th straight loss). Anthony Davis set the tone with 23 points as the Lakers picked up their 8th straight victory. Eric Paschall led the Dubs with 23 points off the bench, as they await the return of Stephen Curry while another player (Ky Bowman) is lost to injury for an undetermined period of time.

Eastern Conference Standings

# Team W L PCT GB GP 1 Milwaukee Bucks 50 8 .862 – 58 2 Toronto Raptors 42 16 .724 8.0 58 3 Boston Celtics 41 17 .707 9.0 58 4 Miami Heat 36 22 .621 14.0 58 5 Philadelphia 76ers 37 23 .617 14.0 60 6 Indiana Pacers 35 24 .593 15.5 59 7 Brooklyn Nets 26 31 .456 23.5 57 8 Orlando Magic 26 32 .448 24.0 58 9 Washington Wizards 21 36 .368 28.5 57 10 Charlotte Hornets 20 38 .345 30.0 58 11 Chicago Bulls 20 39 .339 30.5 59 12 Detroit Pistons 19 41 .317 32.0 60 13 Cleveland Cavaliers 17 41 .293 33.0 58 14 New York Knicks 17 42 .288 33.5 59 15 Atlanta Hawks 17 43 .283 34.0 60

(Teams in bold clinched playoff spot)

Western Conference Standings

# Team W L PCT GB GP 1 Los Angeles Lakers 45 12 .789 – 57 2 Denver Nuggets 40 18 .690 5.5 58 3 Los Angeles Clippers 39 19 .672 6.5 58 4 Houston Rockets 38 20 .655 7.5 58 5 Oklahoma City Thunder 37 22 .627 9.0 59 6 Utah Jazz 36 22 .621 9.5 58 7 Dallas Mavericks 36 23 .610 10.0 59 8 Memphis Grizzlies 28 30 .483 17.5 58 9 Portland Trail Blazers 26 34 .433 20.5 60 10 New Orleans Pelicans 25 33 .431 20.5 58 11 San Antonio Spurs 24 33 .421 21.0 57 12 Sacramento Kings 24 34 .414 21.5 58 13 Phoenix Suns 24 35 .407 22.0 59 14 Minnesota Timberwolves 17 40 .298 28.0 57 15 Golden State Warriors 12 47 .203 34.0 59

Standings via Wikipedia