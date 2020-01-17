NBA Scores & Standings

A 6-matchup roster of NBA games behind us, including the Milwaukee Bucks taking down the pesky Boston Celtics, the Denver Nuggets surviving the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard, blowing out the Orlando Magic.

Phoenix Suns 121 New York Knicks 98

Despite a weak first quarter, the Suns eventually got their offensive gears going and picked up a blowout win in MSG, something almost everyone does this season. Three players scored 25 or more, led by Devin Booker with 29; DeAndre Ayton had the 26-21 impressive box score; Ricky Rubio finished with 25 points and 13 assists.

Boston Celtics 123 Milwaukee Bucks 128

The big Eastern showdown, despite the final score, was something of a blowout for most of it. The Bucks jumped on the lead early and never let go. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 to go with 17 boards and 7 assists. Kemba Walker’s 40 was impressive, but not enough.

Utah Jazz 132 New Orleans Pelicans 138

The Jazz’ outstanding form on both ends of the floor ran into Brandon Ingram, outdueling Donovan Mitchell (46 points on 34 shots), finishing with 49 of his own. His career high ended Utah’s 10-game win streak, while pulling the Pelicans to 3.5 games from the 8th spot.

Denver Nuggets 134 Golden State Warriors 131

The Nuggets rallied back from behind 19 points down to win in overtime. Will Barton finished with 31, Nikola Jokic added 23 with some big plays in the clutch, not letting their starting backcourt’s absence stop them from beating the worst team in the West. The Warriors are still one win shy of 10 this season (!!!). Alec Burks led the Dubs scoring with 25 off the bench.

Orlando Magic 95 Los Angeles Clippers 122

The Magic didn’t end up having another upset celebration at Staples. The Clippers took a double digit lead in the first quarter and built on it from there. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 32 points (still no Paul George), getting plenty of help from Montrezl Harrell who finished with 21 off the bench. The former second round pick out of Louisville is averaging an impressive 19.2 points in just under 29 minutes a night.

Eastern Conference Standings

#TeamWLPCTGBGP
1Milwaukee Bucks 366.85742
2Miami Heat 2812.7007.040
3Boston Celtics 2712.6927.539
4Toronto Raptors2614.6509.040
5Indiana Pacers2615.6349.541
6Philadelphia 76ers2616.61910.042
7Orlando Magic2021.48815.541
8Brooklyn Nets1822.45017.040
9Chicago Bulls1527.35721.042
10Detroit Pistons1527.35721.042
11Charlotte Hornets1529.34122.044
12Washington Wizards1327.32522.040
13Cleveland Cavaliers1229.29323.541
14New York Knicks1130.26824.541
15Atlanta Hawks932.22026.541

Western Conference Standings

#TeamWLPCTGBGP
1Los Angeles Lakers 338.80541
2Denver Nuggets 2812.7004.540
3Utah Jazz2812.7004.540
4Los Angeles Clippers2813.6835.041
5Houston Rockets 2614.6506.540
6Dallas Mavericks2615.6347.041
7Oklahoma City Thunder2318.56110.041
8Memphis Grizzlies1922.46314.041
9San Antonio Spurs1722.43615.039
10Portland Trail Blazers1824.42915.542
11Phoenix Suns1624.40016.540
12Minnesota Timberwolves1525.37517.540
13New Orleans Pelicans1526.36618.041
14Sacramento Kings1526.36618.041
15Golden State Warriors933.21424.542

