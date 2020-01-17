NBA Scores & Standings

A 6-matchup roster of NBA games behind us, including the Milwaukee Bucks taking down the pesky Boston Celtics, the Denver Nuggets surviving the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard, blowing out the Orlando Magic.

Via Milwaukee Bucks Facebook page

Phoenix Suns 121 New York Knicks 98

Despite a weak first quarter, the Suns eventually got their offensive gears going and picked up a blowout win in MSG, something almost everyone does this season. Three players scored 25 or more, led by Devin Booker with 29; DeAndre Ayton had the 26-21 impressive box score; Ricky Rubio finished with 25 points and 13 assists.

Boston Celtics 123 Milwaukee Bucks 128

The big Eastern showdown, despite the final score, was something of a blowout for most of it. The Bucks jumped on the lead early and never let go. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 to go with 17 boards and 7 assists. Kemba Walker’s 40 was impressive, but not enough.

Utah Jazz 132 New Orleans Pelicans 138

The Jazz’ outstanding form on both ends of the floor ran into Brandon Ingram, outdueling Donovan Mitchell (46 points on 34 shots), finishing with 49 of his own. His career high ended Utah’s 10-game win streak, while pulling the Pelicans to 3.5 games from the 8th spot.

Denver Nuggets 134 Golden State Warriors 131

The Nuggets rallied back from behind 19 points down to win in overtime. Will Barton finished with 31, Nikola Jokic added 23 with some big plays in the clutch, not letting their starting backcourt’s absence stop them from beating the worst team in the West. The Warriors are still one win shy of 10 this season (!!!). Alec Burks led the Dubs scoring with 25 off the bench.

Orlando Magic 95 Los Angeles Clippers 122

The Magic didn’t end up having another upset celebration at Staples. The Clippers took a double digit lead in the first quarter and built on it from there. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 32 points (still no Paul George), getting plenty of help from Montrezl Harrell who finished with 21 off the bench. The former second round pick out of Louisville is averaging an impressive 19.2 points in just under 29 minutes a night.

Eastern Conference Standings

# Team W L PCT GB GP 1 Milwaukee Bucks 36 6 .857 – 42 2 Miami Heat 28 12 .700 7.0 40 3 Boston Celtics 27 12 .692 7.5 39 4 Toronto Raptors 26 14 .650 9.0 40 5 Indiana Pacers 26 15 .634 9.5 41 6 Philadelphia 76ers 26 16 .619 10.0 42 7 Orlando Magic 20 21 .488 15.5 41 8 Brooklyn Nets 18 22 .450 17.0 40 9 Chicago Bulls 15 27 .357 21.0 42 10 Detroit Pistons 15 27 .357 21.0 42 11 Charlotte Hornets 15 29 .341 22.0 44 12 Washington Wizards 13 27 .325 22.0 40 13 Cleveland Cavaliers 12 29 .293 23.5 41 14 New York Knicks 11 30 .268 24.5 41 15 Atlanta Hawks 9 32 .220 26.5 41

Western Conference Standings

# Team W L PCT GB GP 1 Los Angeles Lakers 33 8 .805 – 41 2 Denver Nuggets 28 12 .700 4.5 40 3 Utah Jazz 28 12 .700 4.5 40 4 Los Angeles Clippers 28 13 .683 5.0 41 5 Houston Rockets 26 14 .650 6.5 40 6 Dallas Mavericks 26 15 .634 7.0 41 7 Oklahoma City Thunder 23 18 .561 10.0 41 8 Memphis Grizzlies 19 22 .463 14.0 41 9 San Antonio Spurs 17 22 .436 15.0 39 10 Portland Trail Blazers 18 24 .429 15.5 42 11 Phoenix Suns 16 24 .400 16.5 40 12 Minnesota Timberwolves 15 25 .375 17.5 40 13 New Orleans Pelicans 15 26 .366 18.0 41 14 Sacramento Kings 15 26 .366 18.0 41 15 Golden State Warriors 9 33 .214 24.5 42

Standings via Wikipedia