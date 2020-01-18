NBA Scores & Standings

The highlights of Friday Night NBA games were the Miami Heat impressively winning in Oklahoma City, Toronto Raptors dropping 140 on Washington, and the Indiana Pacers edging the Timberwolves in a nail-biter.
Chicago Bulls 89 Philadelphia 76ers 100
The Sixers continue to be nearly unbeatable at home (20-2). The 11-point win over the Bulls relied on a strong third quarter and a standout performance by Furkan Korkmaz, finishing with 24 points off the bench. As usual, Zach LaVine was the Bulls’ top scorer with 23.
Washington Wizards 111 Toronto Raptors 140
The Wizards can’t defend this season (worst defense in the NBA by points scored), and the Raptors took full advantage. 7 players finished in double figures for the Raps, led by Norman Powell (28) and Terrence Davis (23). Troy Brown stood out among the Wizards with 22 points.
Minnesota Timberwolves 114 Indiana Pacers 116
The frustrating season continues for the Timberwolves, perhaps having something of a legit complaint to the refs in this loss for their weird out of bounds call on Karl-Anthony Towns. Regardless, it was a 4th straight loss for Minnesota, mirroring Indiana’s 4th straight win, led by 28 points from T.J. Warren.
Miami Heat 115 Oklahoma City Thunder 108
The Heat dropped 40 points in the first quarter and never looked back, starting to build another winning streak. Kendrick Nunn with 22 points once again led the team, also enjoying double figures by Bam Adebayo and five more players. Danilo Gallinari led the scoring for the Thunder (28) in their second straight loss.
Cleveland Cavaliers 109 Memphis Grizzlies 113
This game had it all – A weird ejection for Tristan Thompson, alley oops, behind the back passes, and generally more of the same from Ja Morant – A LOT OF HIGHLIGHTS. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 26 points; Morant finished with 16 and 8 assists. Collin Sexton was the Cavs’ top scorer with 28 points.
Atlanta Hawks 121 San Antonio Spurs 120
The Spurs’ shaky form continues. Their 2nd straight loss happened to be a historic one – their first loss against the Hawks at home since 1997. Trae Young (who else?) led the way with 31 points and 9 assists, doing it efficiently (10-16 from the field, 6-9 from three), aided by Cam Reddish with 22. LaMarcus Aldridge topped the scoring for San Antonio with 30.
Portland Trail Blazers 112 Dallas Mavericks 120
Friday’s closeout game was a fun-filled affair, providing another platform for Luka Doncic to display his brilliance, ending the night with 35 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists while hitting 8-of-12 from deep. Tim Hardaway Jr. provided plenty of assisting firepower (29 points), dropping the Blazers to 2.5 games behind 8th in the West.
Eastern Conference Standings
|#
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|GP
|1
|Milwaukee Bucks
|37
|6
|.860
|–
|43
|2
|Miami Heat
|29
|12
|.707
|7.0
|41
|3
|Boston Celtics
|27
|13
|.675
|8.5
|40
|4
|Toronto Raptors
|27
|14
|.659
|9.0
|41
|5
|Indiana Pacers
|27
|15
|.643
|9.5
|42
|6
|Philadelphia 76ers
|27
|16
|.628
|10.0
|43
|7
|Orlando Magic
|20
|22
|.476
|16.5
|42
|8
|Brooklyn Nets
|18
|22
|.450
|17.5
|40
|9
|Detroit Pistons
|15
|27
|.357
|21.5
|42
|10
|Chicago Bulls
|15
|28
|.349
|22.0
|43
|11
|Charlotte Hornets
|15
|29
|.341
|22.5
|44
|12
|Washington Wizards
|13
|28
|.317
|23.0
|41
|13
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|12
|30
|.286
|24.5
|42
|14
|New York Knicks
|11
|31
|.262
|25.5
|42
|15
|Atlanta Hawks
|10
|32
|.238
|26.5
|42
Western Conference Standings
|#
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|GP
|1
|Los Angeles Lakers
|33
|8
|.805
|–
|41
|2
|Denver Nuggets
|28
|12
|.700
|4.5
|40
|3
|Los Angeles Clippers
|29
|13
|.690
|4.5
|42
|4
|Utah Jazz
|28
|13
|.683
|5.0
|41
|5
|Houston Rockets
|26
|14
|.650
|6.5
|40
|6
|Dallas Mavericks
|27
|15
|.643
|6.5
|42
|7
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|23
|19
|.548
|10.5
|42
|8
|Memphis Grizzlies
|20
|22
|.476
|13.5
|42
|9
|San Antonio Spurs
|17
|23
|.425
|15.5
|40
|10
|Portland Trail Blazers
|18
|25
|.419
|16.0
|43
|11
|Phoenix Suns
|17
|24
|.415
|16.0
|41
|12
|New Orleans Pelicans
|16
|26
|.381
|17.5
|42
|13
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|15
|26
|.366
|18.0
|41
|14
|Sacramento Kings
|15
|26
|.366
|18.0
|41
|15
|Golden State Warriors
|9
|34
|.209
|25.0
|43
Standings via Wikipedia