NBA Scores & Standings

By
Gregory Cameron
-

The highlights of Friday Night NBA games were the Miami Heat impressively winning in Oklahoma City, Toronto Raptors dropping 140 on Washington, and the Indiana Pacers edging the Timberwolves in a nail-biter.

Kendrick Nunn
Via Miami Heat on Twitter

Chicago Bulls 89 Philadelphia 76ers 100

The Sixers continue to be nearly unbeatable at home (20-2). The 11-point win over the Bulls relied on a strong third quarter and a standout performance by Furkan Korkmaz, finishing with 24 points off the bench. As usual, Zach LaVine was the Bulls’ top scorer with 23.

Washington Wizards 111 Toronto Raptors 140

The Wizards can’t defend this season (worst defense in the NBA by points scored), and the Raptors took full advantage. 7 players finished in double figures for the Raps, led by Norman Powell (28) and Terrence Davis (23). Troy Brown stood out among the Wizards with 22 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves 114 Indiana Pacers 116

The frustrating season continues for the Timberwolves, perhaps having something of a legit complaint to the refs in this loss for their weird out of bounds call on Karl-Anthony Towns. Regardless, it was a 4th straight loss for Minnesota, mirroring Indiana’s 4th straight win, led by 28 points from T.J. Warren.

Miami Heat 115 Oklahoma City Thunder 108

The Heat dropped 40 points in the first quarter and never looked back, starting to build another winning streak. Kendrick Nunn with 22 points once again led the team, also enjoying double figures by Bam Adebayo and five more players. Danilo Gallinari led the scoring for the Thunder (28) in their second straight loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers 109 Memphis Grizzlies 113

This game had it all – A weird ejection for Tristan Thompson, alley oops, behind the back passes, and generally more of the same from Ja Morant – A LOT OF HIGHLIGHTS. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 26 points; Morant finished with 16 and 8 assists. Collin Sexton was the Cavs’ top scorer with 28 points.

Atlanta Hawks 121 San Antonio Spurs 120

The Spurs’ shaky form continues. Their 2nd straight loss happened to be a historic one – their first loss against the Hawks at home since 1997. Trae Young (who else?) led the way with 31 points and 9 assists, doing it efficiently (10-16 from the field, 6-9 from three), aided by Cam Reddish with 22. LaMarcus Aldridge topped the scoring for San Antonio with 30.

Portland Trail Blazers 112 Dallas Mavericks 120

Friday’s closeout game was a fun-filled affair, providing another platform for Luka Doncic to display his brilliance, ending the night with 35 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists while hitting 8-of-12 from deep. Tim Hardaway Jr. provided plenty of assisting firepower (29 points), dropping the Blazers to 2.5 games behind 8th in the West.

Eastern Conference Standings

#TeamWLPCTGBGP
1Milwaukee Bucks 376.86043
2Miami Heat 2912.7077.041
3Boston Celtics 2713.6758.540
4Toronto Raptors2714.6599.041
5Indiana Pacers2715.6439.542
6Philadelphia 76ers2716.62810.043
7Orlando Magic2022.47616.542
8Brooklyn Nets1822.45017.540
9Detroit Pistons1527.35721.542
10Chicago Bulls1528.34922.043
11Charlotte Hornets1529.34122.544
12Washington Wizards1328.31723.041
13Cleveland Cavaliers1230.28624.542
14New York Knicks1131.26225.542
15Atlanta Hawks1032.23826.542

Western Conference Standings

#TeamWLPCTGBGP
1Los Angeles Lakers 338.80541
2Denver Nuggets 2812.7004.540
3Los Angeles Clippers2913.6904.542
4Utah Jazz2813.6835.041
5Houston Rockets 2614.6506.540
6Dallas Mavericks2715.6436.542
7Oklahoma City Thunder2319.54810.542
8Memphis Grizzlies2022.47613.542
9San Antonio Spurs1723.42515.540
10Portland Trail Blazers1825.41916.043
11Phoenix Suns1724.41516.041
12New Orleans Pelicans1626.38117.542
13Minnesota Timberwolves1526.36618.041
14Sacramento Kings1526.36618.041
15Golden State Warriors934.20925.043

Standings via Wikipedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR