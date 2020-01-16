NBA Trade Alert: Jeff Teague Goes Back to Atlanta Hawks

Hawks at Wizards 11/30/13

According to one of the most reliable NBA insiders, Adrian Wojnarowski, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks have made a trade. The main figure in this deal is Jeff Teague, who is going back to Atlanta, where he previously spent seven years.

Teague to Help Trae Young

The agreement between the Hawks and the Wolves will send Teague to Georgia along with Treveon Graham. In the opposite direction goes Allen Crabbe.

The Hawks needed a reliable backup point guard for Trae Young, as one of the most talented players in the league didn’t have a proper replacement on the roster.

Teague would fit in perfectly, as he already knows the environment, and has a lot of experience. The 32-year old played for the Hawks between 2010 and 2016, posting 439 games, becoming the fifth player on the all-time assist list with 2,671 dimes. Teague also captured an All-Star invitation.

Atlanta has traded guard Allen Crabbe to Minnesota for PG Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, league sources tell ESPN. Hawks get a backup for Trae Young. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2020

He played 34 games for the T-Wolves this season recording 13.2 points and 6.1 assists.

Crabbe has become nothing but a problem since he signed a $75 million four-year deal with the Nets in 2016. He would never justify that contract, and was traded to the Hawks at the start of the season, but wouldn’t play a single game.

Minnesota Preparing a Move

With this trade, the Timberwolves are preparing for a big move, possibly already in the next few weeks. It is known that Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t particularly happy with the way things develope in Minnesota. The constant failures in attempting to reach the playoffs are very frustrating for the big fella, and it wouldn’t be odd to see him in some other uniform before the All-Star break.

Crabb’s contract expires at the end of the season, and a massive amount of money will become available for the Wolves. It indicates that the management of this franchise definitely decided to make radical changes.

Will that involve KAT or Andrew Wiggins or both of them leaving Minnesota, we can’t quite tell, but this trade will for sure sound the alarm all over the NBA.

Allegedly, there are numerous teams interested in landing Towns, among them San Antonio, Miami Heat, and the Sacramento Kings.