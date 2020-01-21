Premier League Results for Today – Tuesday, Jan 21

There were six games played in the English Premier League today, and the biggest took place at the Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea and Arsenal played a draw.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal 2-2

It was a match in which the Blues dominated, having sent 19 shots toward the Gunners’ goal, while on the other side, the guests had just two. But those hits went in. Bellerin’s late screamer put Chelsea in a difficult position regarding the race for the No.4 place, as they now have just six points more than Man Utd and Wolves, with one game more.

Aston Villa vs. Watford 2-1

The Hornets had a lead at the halftime but stopped in the second 45 minutes. All the good things they did are ruined, as they once again slipped below the relegation line, while on the other side, Villa went above.

Bournemouth vs. Brighton 3-1

The Cherries who were massacred with injuries beat Brighton and indicated that they are still alive. This was one of the most important games this season for Eddie Howe’s guys who jumped back in the battle for survival in the EPL.

Everton vs. Newcastle 2-2

A draw was expected here, but without goals to be honest. It turned out to be completely different with fireworks at the Goodison Park. Yet, the amount of luck which follows Newcastle is amazing, and they once again snatched points in the injury time, posting two goals in the 94th and 95th minute of the event.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton 0-2

The Saints proved that they are probably in the best for besides Liverpool in the entire league. With a routine win over the handicapped Palace, who battles with injuries all the time, Southampton entered the upper part of the standings for the first time this season.

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City 0-1

City took all three points from Bramall Lane much harder than expected. What the Citizens needed was their savior and the best player in the history of this club, Sergio Aguero, to once again prove why is he the best striker in England in the last decade. Sheffield tried to be ultra-conservative once more, but that didn’t bring any results in this event.