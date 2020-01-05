Premier League Rumors: Lingard and Cash for Maddison

Right out of nowhere, the news about a possible trade between Manchester United and Leicester City appeared. It seems that the Red Devils want to land James Maddison in return for Jesse Lingard and cash.

Manchester Utd Desperate for a Leader

United needs a playmaker, and the Foxes’ forward would be ideal for such a role. The 23-year old was always a massive talent, but it seems that this year he made a quality jump from “could be” to “he is” one of the best players in England.

Since he arrived in Leicester last season, the No.10 was superb. It is no wonder why Gareth Southgate decided to call him up to the national team. He made a debut in England’s win over Montenegro, 7-0.

So far, he played 61 matches for the Foxes scored 16 goals, and set up a lot more. Jamie Vardy and Maddison formed a perfect duo responsible for the current position in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils just can’t get out of the hole, and the frustration among the fans and also the management keeps growing each day. It is why something radical needs to change, and the first thing on the list is signing the Foxes’ player and installing him to be a new leader.

According to the English media, United is willing to pay around $60 million-plus Jesse Lingard, who didn’t play as expected during his stint at the Old Trafford. This will be more than double than Leicester allegedly paid to Norwich in 2018, and also the terms for the player would be much better.

Lingard Allegedly Ok With the Trade

Currently, he has a weekly salary of $72,000, while in Manchester, that figure would be almost triple as higher – $196,000. According to the same sources, Lingard doesn’t have anything against it, as once a great prospect failed to reach his potential under Solskjaer. Believe it or not, he didn’t score a single goal throughout 2018.a

It is why Southgate decided the bring in Maddison and leave out Lingard in the national team. United’s winger wants to have a chance to change that until the end of the season, which is why moving to Leicester is not a problem for him. Just to remind you, during the upcoming summer, England will participate in the EURO 2020 tournament.