6 Ridiculously Awesome Liverpool FC Christmas Cards

If you are a Liverpool fan you’ll enjoy this one. Christmas is around the corner and for most people, the search for the perfect Christmas card has already started. If your loved one is cheering for the reds, instead of settling for a regular and boring Christmas card, you can buy one that will put a smile on any Liverpool fan’s face.

Below are 6 cool and unique Liverpool FC Christmas cards that any fan would appreciate. You will never walk alone with these awesome Liverpool Christmas cards.

Liverpool FC Funny Christmas Card – Merry Kloppmas

Jurgen Klopp is probably one of the two best managers in the world. The German manager is one of the reasons the reds are on the right path for a championship after so many years. Klopp’s smile is priceless and so is this card. You can buy this awesome Jurgen Klopp Christmas card here.

Liverpool FC Christmas Tree Greeting Card

Your favorite Liverpool players forming a nice Christmas tree. Grab this awesome card here.

LFC Jurgen Klopp Christmas Card

Put a smile on any Liverpool fan’s face with this cool card. Buy it here.

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool FC Christmas Card

Although Virgil van Dijk didn’t win the Ballon d’Or award (With all the respect to Messi, he should have won it big time!) he is probably the best defender in soccer. Since Van Dijk arrived at Anfield things have gotten a lot better for the reds. He is a true icon and a brilliant soccer player. Buy this cool VVD Liverpool Christmas card here.

Jurgen Klopp’s cuddles Jordan Henderson, Liverpool Christmas Card

Any Liverpool fan remembers the scene of Klopp hugging Henderson, right after the reds won the champions league last season. Now you can turn this memory into a cool Christmas card. Get it here.

Chicken Tikka Mo Salah Greeting Card

The Pharaoh, or the Egyptian Messi, depends on how you want to call Mohamed salah is off to a mediocre season after playing amazingly well for the reds over the last 2 seasons. Despite that, he is still one of the best and most loved Liverpool players out there. This cool card is a funny greeting card that can be used for several occasions and will definitely put a smile on the face of any Liverpool fan. You can buy it here.

