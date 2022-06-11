-
Darwin Nunez in the Premier League – What Does Luis Diaz Have to Do With It?
Despite the ever-expanding nature of sports analytics and forms of scouting, there’s always that sense of gambling on the unknown when purchasing a new player, even more so when it’s a club (in this case, Liverpool, or any other team linked to this swirling transfer rumors) from a bigger league such as the Premier League, […]
-
2 Narratives Heading Into the Play-in Tournament
As the NBA embarks on a possible evolution (for now, it’s an experiment) of its postseason format, the beginning of the 2021 NBA playoffs in the form of the 1st Play-in Tournament offers us 3 media/player narratives that will be shaped or destroyed in the next few days. Stephen Curry and the playoffs. When the […]
-
Philadelphia 76ers: The Ben Simmons question
How close was Ben Simmons to being part of the trade that would have sent him to the Houston Rockets in return for James Harden? Now that Harden has already been dealt somewhere else, the question regarding Simmons is quite different. From the words he’s used since the Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets […]
-
Best Wireless Earbuds For Running 2021
If you like going out for runs buying the right pair of wireless earbuds is vital. So how to choose the best running wireless earbuds? First, you need to examine critical factors such as if the Bluetooth and wireless earbuds are made to withstand rugged conditions and are made of silicone or rubber. Secondly, The perfect […]
-
Is Nikola Jokic leading the way-too-early MVP race?
Nearly one month into the strangely-developing (and perhaps soon halting?) 2020-21 NBA season, and the Denver Nuggets’ center Nikola Jokic might be the frontrunner in the MVP race. Almost four weeks into this COVID-19 influenced season, the Denver Nuggets, like quite a lot of preseason would-be juggernauts, are struggling at 6-6 (outside the top 8 […]
-
Best Fantasy Premier League Tips For Gameweek 3
Gameweek 3 in FPL is around the corner and a lot of managers are still whipping away the tears for missing out on Heung-min Son scoring four goals in gameweek 2. With 44 goals during 10 matches in the last fixture, managers are looking to straighten their attack. We will probably see a lot of […]
-
If the Top 5 Leagues in Europe Ended Today…
We still don’t know what most football leagues around Europe are going to decide regarding the fate of the season, but if the people in power along with UEFA make a decision to end the season based on the current league tables, these would be the title winners, Champions League qualifiers and relegated teams in […]
-
9 Most Iconic Michael Jordan Moments
The highly anticipated ESPN-Netflix documentary about the Chicago Bulls 1997-1998 season is coming out next week. We thought a good way of prepping for what promises to be an epic telling of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson’s last dance, is running down, in chronological order, the most famous moments of Jordan’s […]
-
NFL Rumors: Oakland Raiders Won’t Have a Carr-Mariota Quarterback Battle
The Oakland Raiders adding a former second overall pick in Marcus Mariota to the mix is likely to create some tension over the starting quarterback role with Derek Carr. However, according to the former Tennessee Titans player, that is not the case. Mariota spoke to KHON-TV in Hawaii about the situation: “… This is Derek’s […]