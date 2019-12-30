Top 10 NBA Trades of the Decade – Vol. 1

This is the first part of our Top 10 NBA trades of the decade list. In this article, we will have the trades from No.10 to No.7, lined up according to our personal preferences.

10) Garnett and the Truth Coming to Brooklyn

This is one of the worst moves any franchise made in the entire history. The Nets have placed chains around their neck with this one and managed to ruin their future in the worst possible way. They’ve received Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry for Gerald Wallace, Chris Humphries, Marshon Brooks, Keith Bogans, and four first-round choices. Two of those picks turned out to be Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which means that the Nets pretty much formed today’s Celtics.

9) Kevin Love to Cleveland

After four years of absence, King James came back to Ohio, and he needed one superstar besides him. The choice fell on Minnesota’s All-Star, who was one of the best players in the league at that point. Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennet, and Thaddeus Young were sent to Minneapolis for Love. It would turn out to be a good choice because Cavs took their first title after that.

8) Chris Paul to Clippers

David Stern himself stopped Paul’s trade to the LA Lakers, considering that it would hurt the league and that the purple and gold would be too dominant. However, CP3 ended in LA anyway; only he became a part of the Clippers franchise. In return, New Orleans got Eric Gordon, Al Faruq Aminu, Chris Kaman, and the first-round choice. The Clippers became the most attractive team in the league, with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, besides Paul, amazing the fans throughout the league.

7) Carmelo to the Knicks

Melo wanted out from Denver at any cost, and he got what he aimed. The Nuggets got, Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, the Knicks 2014 first-round draft pick, the Warriors’ 2012 second-round pick, the Warriors’ 2013 second-round pick and $3 million in cash, while Knicks took Anthony, Billups, Anthony Carter, Sheldon Williams, and Corey Brewer. The consequences could be seen now.