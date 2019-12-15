UFC 245: Usman Beats Colby, Volkanovski Takes the Belt From Holloway

Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title after beating Colby Covington at UFC 245. At the same event, Alexander Volkanovski shocked the world and beat Max Holloway dethroning the “Blessed,” while Amanda Nunes won via decision against Germaine De Randamie.

Usman Gets His Win Over Colby

The reigning champion in the welterweight division wanted to knockout Colby Covington so bad. All the trash talks and tension provoked by the challenger have made Usman (16-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) very angry, which is why he celebrated loudly after taking down Colby (15-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC).

This was his first title defense after winning the belt against Tyron Woodley, and it was a tough one, although he ended the bout via TKO. Covington was a hard nut to crack, and if weren’t for Usman’s hard punch in the final second of the third round when he broke challenger’s jaw, who knows how would this bout end.

The fight was one of the best this season, with both participants entering exchanges without hesitation as if it was a street fight and not the headliner of one UFC event. Colby was dangerous, and in some moments, better than the champ, but eventually, he couldn’t utilize that advantage.

Volkanovski Deafeats Holloway

The challenger from Australia showed an incredible will and discipline against one of the greatest ever fighters in the UFC, and arguably the best in the featherweight division. Volkanovski (21-1 MMA, 8-0 UFC) unanimously won by the referees, extending his unbeaten streak up to 18 wins.

Holloway (21-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC) couldn’t find the solution for strong leg kicks Aussie often used to hurt his left leg, and as time went by, that made problems for the Blessed. Meanwhile, Volkanovski gathered points, cleverly working on Holloway, who woke up late to avoid a defeat.

In the fight previous to that one, Amanda “Lioness” Nunes (19-4 MMA, 12-1 UFC) defeated Germaine De Randamie (9-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) for the second time in her career. She would retain the bantamweight belt with this victory, and once again prove that there isn’t a worthy opponent to challenge her reign in the UFC.

She would win via unanimous decision, and although the Dutch fighter inflicted her several hard punches and one ferocious upkick, the Lioness dominated this one.