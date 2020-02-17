NBA All-Star Game 2020 Result and MVP Award

Last night in Chicago, we finally witnessed a great NBA All-Star game. In fact, the 2020 NBA all-star game might go down in history as the best of all time.

Team LeBron won the All-star game, beating Team Giannis 157-155. 157 points were the points total reached after 24 points were added (to honor Kobe Bryant) to Team Giannis who led the game with 133 points after three quarters. Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers made the game-winning free-throw.

Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers lead team Lebron to victory, scoring 30 points, adding 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Leonard won the first NBA All-Star MVP award named after Kobe Bryant.

LeBron James himself had a wonderful game with 23 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. So far under the new player draft format that was implemented in 2018, team LeBron has won all three times (second time in a row against Team Giannis). James’ team also won $400,000 to donate to the Chicago Scholars, a non-profit charity that was chosen by LeBron James Prior to the game. Here are the full highlights from the NBA 2020 all-star game:

And after a superb NBA all-star game, of course, there are some hilarious NBA all-star memes to follow. Here are the 10 best Memes of the NBA All-Star Game 2020.

Funny NBA All-Star Game 2020 Memes

Ben Simmons is a great player, but no one trusts Simmons with his shooting skills, that’s for sure.

Giannis brought some memories back.

We can only imagine what if Kawhi would have played for the Los Angles Lakers and not the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi, LeBron and Anthony Davis on one team is a scary thought.

Got to give it to Kawhi, his inability to smile is consistent.

LeBron James is always recruiting.

The All-Star game had many tributes to Kobe Bryant. The way both teams competed, it really felt like the Black Mamba is still around.

LeBron James is still the king. Giannis will need to wait for next year to try and take the crown. Choosing a better team would help.

Memes via NBA memes.

Looking for more NBA memes? Don’t forget to check out some of the best memes of the 2020 Slam-Dunk contest.