10 Best Running Watches for 2020

There are a number of running watches out there in the market but it can be difficult to choose the best. A good running watch should not only come with a chronograph, but it must also measure vitals such as heart rate, stress, sleep, etc.

In this article, we have listed the 10 best running watches available this season. Get one of these watches and start running today. After all, a running watch can certainly motivate you to run and get healthy.

Garmin Forerunner 645

If you go running often, it is not possible to carry your wallet or cards with you. They interfere with your running style. This watch solves that problem thanks to its contactless payment solution. Not only do you get insight into your running but Garmin Pay lets you pay on the go.

Polar M430 GPS among the Best Running Watches

This watch provides you with an accurate heart rate and lets you stay in control of your breathing. Integrated GPS helps you track distance, pace, routes, and speed.

Garmin Instinct – A rugged military watch

This is a very rugged GPS watch constructed to meet the standards of the US military. It is perfect for those who want to run cross-country, especially in tough environments. TracBack feature ensures you navigate to your starting point without losing your way.

J-SPYFIT GPS Running Fitness Tracker

This watch is meant for the entire family and can be used by men, women, and children. It measures heart rate and lets you analyze your health status in real-time via a mobile app. The built-in pedal meter and multiple training modes help you achieve your fitness goals easily.

COROS Pace GPS Watch

COROS Pace is a special kind of watch that is made for all kinds of sports including running. There is even a built-in barometrical to the meter which gives you an accurate elevation reading.

Fossil Women’s Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch

This timepiece comes with most of the features that the other watches in this list boast of. In addition, you can also store music check whether and download many other applications as you would on a smartphone.

Garmin Venu Smartwatch

It’s a fantastic smartwatch that comes with a number of features. You can quickly monitor all your health-related aspects such as respiration, menstrual cycle, sleep, stress, energy levels, and more. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that running is the safest when wearing Garmin Venu.

H4 Fitness Health 2in1 Smart Watch

This waterproof watch is perfect for daily fitness activities and is compatible with long-distance running as well. Along with your heart rate, it even checks your blood pressure and sleeping quality. The anti-scratch tempered glass cover ensures that the screen remains scratch-free for a long time.

Timex Men’s Expedition Classic Digital Watch

This affordable men’s watch comes with a 100-hour chronograph, and a black 20 MM nylon East fast wrap strap. It is water resistant to a hundred metes and has a 24 hour countdown timer and is best suited for snorkelling and swimming. However it’s not suitable for diving.

Letsfit Smart Watch

This running watch helps you monitor your heart rate and sleep and it’s perfect for all the activity tracking. You can control music calls and messages while you’re running. Female Health Tracking is particularly useful for women to track menstruation.