11 Best Memes of the Houston Astros’ Sign-Stealing Scandal

It’s been a while since Baseball dominated the headlines during the offseason. Memes, jokes, news, reports. Who knew a cheating scandal led by the sign-stealing Houston Astros would be so great for being noticed among everything else?

Obviously, this isn’t good PR. The aftermath is incredible, and isn’t just taining the Astros. A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were suspended and fired. Carlos Beltran, an Astros player in that 2017 season, was fired by the New York Mets before he managed a single game.

And Alex Cora. Who won’t manage the Boston Red Sox anymore. Considered as the mastermind of the sign-stealing affair. A World Series winner with the Red Sox. But now the league is also looking into sign-stealing during the Red Sox’s 2018 championship run. His suspension, eventually, might be everlasting.

It ended up not being very fine.

Pete Rose is used a lot in memes reacting to this scandal, but it doesn’t make what he did any better. Just perhaps sets an example of how soft the league’s punishment was.

