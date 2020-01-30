6 Fantasy Premier League Tips For Gameweek 25

Gameweek 24 is finally over and what a Gameweek it was! Over 16% of total fantasy premier league managers chose to use the triple captain chip on Sadio Mane with the hope to climb up the rankings. However, Murphy’s law struck again and sadly Mane left the pitch after playing only 32 minutes. It seems that Mane suffers from a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least 2 weeks.

The good news is that there is still time to recover from a bad FPL gameweek since there are 14 more to play. So let’s get your FPL team ready with these six FPL tips for gameweek 25:

1. Double Up on Sheffield United

Sheffield United is the most surprising team this season. According to the bookies they were the team with the highest chances to get relegated. As of today, the Blades actually have an outsiders chance to finish within the top 4 teams!

Sheffield United schedule looks tempting with 6 straight winnable matches ahead. Their defense is one of the best in the league so doubling up on their defense seems like a no-brainer. If you don’t have Dean Henderson in goal, it might be the perfect time to get him in. Henderson has 101 points so far, and he is currently the best-scoring goalkeeper in the game. Assuming you already have John Lundstrom (The Lord) in your team, George Baldock is another great option to double on Utd defense, and so is Jack O’Connell. For those of you who have room for a low-budget midfielder, John Fleck looks like a great option at 5M.

2. Don’t Overlook Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore

It’s true that Wolves’ next 2 matches aren’t the best ones on paper, facing both Manchester United and Leicester. However, both Jimenez and Traore are on fire, and they proved against Liverpool that they can bring points in any given fixture. Besides, Wolves are going to play Norwich at home in gameweek 27 and after that their schedule looks great.

3. It’s Mohamed Salah Time!

The Egyptian King delivered big time for anyone who captain or triple captained him last week. Since Mane is going to be out for a while, managers who don’t own Salah should consider making the switch, especially before the deadline as the Reds play Southhampton at Anfield and both goals & assists are on the horizon.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Back!

After serving a 3-match ban, Aubameyang is finally back. Arsenal under Arteta is starting to look better with a promising fixture list. You should expect to see goals, assists and bonus points from Aubameyang who is their main go-to guy. If you have room for a premium striker in your squad it should probably be him (or Aguero) at this point.

5. Newcastle United Assets are Popular Again

It’s time to start looking at Newcastle players again. The Magpies have a great run of fixtures, and some players can be interesting picks. One player who stands out is Matt Ritchie. He’s back from an injury and he is on both penalities and set-pieces.

Newcastle isn’t a bad defensive team and we can expect Ritchie to get some clean sheets alongside attacking returns. Both Fabian Schär and Federico Fernández are with 2 goals this season and can also be great picks. Miguel Almirón is also in good form and can be a cheap midfield option.

6. Kevin De Bruyne Is Essential

I’ll admit, De Bryune’s upcoming fixtures don’t look too promising, as Manchester City are going to face some good teams in their next 8 games. However, De Bruyne is fixture-proof, as simple as that. Now that Laporte is back from his injury we can start to expect a much better city defense which will free up KDB from defensive duties and help him to score even more points. With 159 total points, Kevin De Bryune is the highest scorer in the fantasy premier league game so far this season.