7 Fantasy Premier League Tips For Gameweek 24

Gameweek 24 is finally here, the first Double gameweek of the season, where Liverpool is going to play twice. Once against Wolves away (This Thursday), and next Wednesday the Reds will make the trip to London Stadium to face West Ham.

In this post, we are going to cover some FPL tips and advice to make sure you set your team for success in gameweek 24. Here are 7 Fantasy Premier League Tips every manager should follow this week.

Tip 1 – Triple Up on Liverpool Assets

Let’s face it – when the best team in England and probably the world right now play two matches in one gameweek it’s time to triple up. There are a couple of good options such as Allison, Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, Mane, Salah and Firmino. The mandatory minimum is having 2 Liverpool players on your side, but I highly recommend to get 3 before the deadline to maximize your chance and grab as many points as possible.

Tip 2 – Avoid West Ham Players

Don’t get tempted by the fact that West Ham is playing twice this gameweek. West Ham will face both Leicester and Liverpool so don’t expect any clean sheets in these two matches. You can try to take a punt on Haller, hoping he can score but there are much better options out there in the forward position such as Ings, Abraham, Vardy, and Calvert-Lewin. Another long-short is Noble getting a penalty kick to score.

Tip 3 – Triple Captain

You should consider activating your Triple captain chip this week. In the last 2 years, we didn’t have a Liverpool DGW, so maybe now it’s time to jump on the opportunity. The obvious choices are Mane or Salah, but going bold and TC’ing Arnold could pay off big time.

Tip 4 – Don’t Give Up on Vardy & Maddison Just Yet

Since Ndidi got injured, the Foxes are struggling and lost 2 matches in a row to both Southampton and Burnley. Despite their lackluster performance, it’s too early to give up on their main point-getters. Leicester has some easy matches coming up. Both players should be a solid choice for goals and assists in the near future.

Tip 5 – Son is Going to Step Up

Spurs are having some bad luck with injuries this year. Since Kane got injured it seems like they can’t score anymore, failing to do so in their last 3 premier league matches. Spurs’ next match is against Norwich at home. I believe we are going to see Son finishing this game with 10+ Points. Spurs aren’t at their best right now, but against a bad Norwich defense, I believe we are going to see at least 3 goals scored by Tottenham.

Tip 6 – Don’t Rush to Use Your Wildcard.

Gameweek 24 isn’t a good time to use your wildcard unless you must. Usually, the best practice is to save the wildcard chip for later in the season (Gameweek 34-35).

Tip 7 – Have a Strong Bench for Gameweek 24

Since a lot of players just played, don’t be surprised to see some of your players not starting or playing. Make sure your have bench has almost-guaranteed starters in case KDB, Ings, Aguero, Richarlison and other players won’t play.

Don’t forget the fantasy premier deadline arrives only one hour before the first matches kick off. .