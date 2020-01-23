8 Best Memes of Zion Williamson Making his NBA Debut

It’s finally happened, Zion Williamson, the Number 1 overall pick, has made his NBA debut. Zion finally played his first game of the season against the San Antonio Spurs.

Since Lebron James Rookie season in 2003-2004, there wasn’t so much hype and media coverage about a new player coming to the league like Zion Willamson. There are many who believe that Zion is the next big player in the NBA and can even lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the NBA playoffs this season.

Zion Williamson first game stats

Last night, the former Duke Blue Devil started very slow and shockingly had 0 points during half time. As the game progressed, Zion started to show his true talent and during the 4th quarter had 17 straight points to finish his first NBA game with a total of 22 points.

22 points (8-11)

4 three-pointers

7 rebounds

3 assists

5 turnovers

Zion Williamson Funny Memes

Social Media and the internet were quite active last night with a lot of conversations, buzz and posting Zion Williamson’s hilarious Memes from his first NBA game. Here are the best memes Zion Wlimason memes from making his NBA debut.

Zion of the 4th Quarter is not the same Zion of the first three ones, that’s for sure.

Ben Simmons is a wonderful player but it’s about time he will score some threes.

Zion is the next Steph Curry?

The New Orleans Pelicans got Zion Williamson in God mode in the 4th Quarter, It will be interesting to see if Zion can play like this during a full NBA game.

Zion’s First half was horrible, luckily for him and the pelicans the second half was a different story.

Ready for more hilarious Zion Williamson memes? This one is avengers style.

After the first half, it did look like Zion can end like Former 2007 NBA draft pick Greg Oden. Greg Oden is one of the worst NBA drafts picks in history. In case you forgot the number 2 pick of the 2007 NBA draft was Kevin Durant who already won two NBA championships and MVP Award.

The San Antonio Spurs defense needed to work extra hours during the 4th quarter.

Let us know in the comments below if we missed out on a funny Zion Williamson meme.