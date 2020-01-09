Barca Rumors: Top 3 Replacements for Ernesto Valverde

After tonight’s loss in the Spanish Super Cup, Ernesto Valverde could easily lose his job. For quite some time, the Basque’s position at Blaugrana was more than uncertain, mostly due to poor results.

According to some sources from the Spanish media, the management is already looking for Valverde’s replacement. However, they aren’t revealing any names of the coaches they’ve spoken to. This is our list of top 3 potential managers to replace Valverde in Barcelona.

Mauricio Pochettino

The No.1 candidate is, of course, Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham manager is the hottest goods on the market, and he just might be the solution for Barca. Poch plays highly offensive, just like Barcelona, and he knows how to set up tactics that might be suitable for Messi and the crew. With the Spurs, Pochettino gained vast experience, but the only thing he lacks are the trophies. The Argentinian was a player of the city rival, Espanyol, and that might be a problem. Still, he is by far the biggest favorite for taking over Barcelona.

Massimiliano Allegri

Juve’s former leader is the second favorite on our list. Unlike the above-mentioned manager, he knows how to win trophies which is a must when you lead Blaugrana. Allegri has 6 Serie A titles, one with Milan and five with Juve, four Coppa Italiana, and three Supercopa Italiana. Unfortunately for both him and the Old Lady, he has two lost finals of the Champions League. But anyhow, many experts are suggesting that he might be the one who takes over Barcelona if Valverde hits the exit doors soon. The Spaniards might have to react fast because Man Utd also keeps an eye on the Italian.

Unai Emery

His stint in London didn’t end well, and it appears that the English Premier League is not very suitable for the Spaniard. Emery came to Emirates as a conqueror but left the same object as a bust like just a few before in Arsenal’s history. Yet, his knowledge of Spanish La Liga one is immeasurable, and just remember how Sevilla played under his leadership. Although this move has a realistic background, many are considering it impossible.