If the Top 5 Leagues in Europe Ended Today…

We still don’t know what most football leagues around Europe are going to decide regarding the fate of the season, but if the people in power along with UEFA make a decision to end the season based on the current league tables, these would be the title winners, Champions League qualifiers and relegated teams in the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and Bundesliga.

English Premier League

Title Winners: Liverpool. The Reds hold a 25 point lead over 2nd place Manchester City, which all but guarantees their first league title since 1990. With 9 matches to go (City have a game in hand), it’s more a question of when they’ll clinch it, not if. Would the decision be to grant Liverpool the championship, it will be the club’s 19th, one less than record-holders Manchester United.

Champions League: Aside from Liverpool, the teams going to the Champions League will be Leicester (for the first time since 2016-2017), Chelsea and shockingly, 5th place Manchester United. Why 5th place? Because currently, Manchester City are banned from the competition for the next 2 season, unless an appeal changes that.

Relegated: Norwich (20th, 6 points from safety), Aston Villa (19th, 2 points from safety) and Bournemouth (18th, in the relegation zone because of goal difference). Two of the clubs (Norwich & Villa) were promoted at the end of 2018-2019.

Italian Serie A

Via Juventus on Facebook

Title Winners: Juventus. The last season ending without Juve as champions was 2010-2011, AC Milan’s last title. While Juventus haven’t been as dominant as in past seasons, facing serious competition from Lazio and Inter, they are in the lead with 12 matches to go, one point ahead of Lazio. If crowned champions, it will be the 9th Scudetto in a row for the Bianconeri and 36th overall, extending their lead on top of the all-time championships table.

Champions League: Aside from Juventus, teams qualifying to the UCL would be Lazio (2nd, one point behind Juve, haven’t been to group stage since 2007-2008 season), Inter (3rd, nine points behind Juve while having a game in hand) and Atalanta.

Relegated: Brescia (20th, 9 points from safety), SPAL (19th, 7 points from safety) and Lecce (in relegation zone due to goal difference). Brescia & Lecce were promoted from Serie B at the end of 2018-2019.

Spanish La Liga

Via La Liga Facebook page

Title Winners: Barcelona. There was an excellent remark by Santiago Canizares a few weeks ago about the La Liga this season – “When you watch Barcelona play, you’re confident Real Madrid will win the title. Then you watch Real Madrid play, and you’re confident Barcelona will win the title.” Yes, it’s been that kind of season, but Barcelona would win their 3rd consecutive league title and 27th overall (putting them 6 behind Real Madrid) if the season ends as the table stands.

Champions League: Aside from Barcelona, teams qualifying to the UCL group stage would be Real Madrid (2 points behind Barcelona with 11 matches to play), Sevilla (haven’t been to Champions League since 2017-2018 season) and Real Sociedad (would be a first since the 2013-2014 season).

Relegated: Espanyol (20th, 6 points from safety, in La Liga since the 1994-1995 season), Leganes (19th, 3 points from safety) and Mallorca (18th, 1 point from safety). Mallorca were promoted at the end of the 2018-2019 Segunda Division season.

German Bundesliga

Title Winners: Bayern Munich. Sure, they look to be having trouble for a while, but if things end today, Bayern would be picking up their 8th consecutive league title thanks to a 4 point lead with 9 matches left to play. This would mean championship number 30 for the most decorated club in German football.

Champions League: Dortmund (4 points behind), RB Leipzig (5 points behind Bayern) and Borussia Monchengladbach (6 points behind, haven’t been to UCL group stage since 2016-2017).

Relegated: Paderborn (10 points from safety), Werder Bremen (8 points from safety, game in hand), Fortuna Dusseldorf (4 points from safety). Paderborn were promoted just last season. Bremen have been in the Bundesliga consecutively since 1981.

French Ligue 1

Title Winners: Paris Saint-Germain. With a 12-point lead and 11 matches to play (rest of the league except Strasbourg have 10), it’s a formality. This would be the 9th league title for PSG, missing out on just one in the last 8 seasons.

Champions League: Marseille (haven’t been to the UCL group stage since 2013-2014) and Rennes (would be their first time).

Relegated: Toulouse (20th, 17 points from safety, have been in Ligue 1 since 2003), Amiens (19th, 7 points from safety) and Nimes (18th, 3 points from safety).