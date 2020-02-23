14 Best Memes of Tyson Fury Destroying Deontay Wilder

There’s something a big boxing fight that gets the most out of meme makers. Tyson Fury destroying Deontay Wilder lived up to that tradition.

Perhaps it’s the nature of the sport – the excessive manliness and masochism. Usually (the previous encounter between the two is one of the exceptions) there’s a winner. The loser? A beaten foe. Often a target for ridicule.

Wilder, like most boxers with his pedigree, did a lot of talking before the fight. He didn’t match it in the ring, losing with a 7th round TKO. Fury hammered him until Wilder’s ring threw in the towel. Wilder wasn’t happy about it, but he was getting his a$$ kicked. It’s good thing the fight stop when it did.

And many things in the fight provided legendary meme material: That photo of Wilder’s busted lip; Fury licking blood off of Wilder, and plenty more. It’s the kind of stuff that turn another championship fight into a legendary one.

Maybe the only place where Wilder won was the entrance, if the competition was making the bigger spectacle.

Someone did throw in the damn towel.

A brilliant reference to the epic Dave Chappelle sketch about the racial draft.

Who did it better – Shakira or Tyson Fury?

Images via Black Adam Schefter on Facebook