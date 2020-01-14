8 Best Memes of Joe Burrow & LSU Cookin’ Clemson in the National Championship Game

The CFP National Championship Game turned out to be a Tiger Bowl. The winners, besides memes? LSU, with Joe Burrow in a historic performance, and Ed Orgeron in a redemptive one.

In LSU’s first CFP appearance, the Tigers completed a perfect season with a 42-25 victory over Clemson, a team that only loses in the playoffs, if they lose at all. Turns out Trevor Lawrence can actually lose.

The big story has to be Burrow, in what might be the best season ever by a college football quarterback. It’ll be shocking if he doesn’t go number one in a few months to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft. Macaulay Culkin, in some way, is coming to the NFL.

Orgeron is truly an incredible success story in his LSU version. From being basically ridiculed during his time at Ole Miss, to a National champion, in a perfect season, with a Tigers team trying to get out of Alabama’s shadow for so long.

Memes via NFL Memes on Facebook