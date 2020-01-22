English Premier League Fixtures – Wednesday’s Preview

We have 3 more matches in the English Premier League this Wednesday, and all of them involve top clubs. The game of the day is between Tottenham Hotspurs and Norwich City, Will Tottenham players will finally score and win after 3 games?

Today’s English Premier League Fixtures

Tottenham vs. Norwich City

This is a must-win for the Spurs. They really don’t have a choice after the latest results. Mourinho’s guys are already behind in the Champions League race, and simply don’t have a room for making any mistakes. On the other side is a weak opponent who is probably going to end up at the bottom of the table and head back to Championship. A streak of four games without a victory needs to be stopped, and there isn’t a better chance than this one.

Pick: Tottenham to win

Leicester City vs. West Ham

Brendan Rodgers’s guys slowed down in the last few weeks. Ist that because of playing high-intensity matches during the New Year’s madness got them or something else we don’t know, but what is sure is that they need to post a win against the Hammers. Meanwhile, the guests from London are coming to defend and to take one point, which would be massive for them. However, we believe that the hosts are a much better team and that three points stay at King Power Stadium.

Pick: Leicester to win

Manchester United vs. Burnley

Solskjaer’s guys have a wonderful chance to reach out to just three points away from Chelsea and the No.4 in the standings. Even though they didn’t play well in recent times, the current position of the hosts is very good. But what is a problematic thing is that they have massive problems with injuries, and that several essential players aren’t going to play. Nevertheless, their win her is not questionable.

Pick: United to win

English Premier League Fixtures to be played tomorrow

Wolves vs. Liverpool

This event is potentially more dangerous than all others for the Reds when talking about their perfect run. Wolverhampton is a tough, hard-working side, with a manager who used to learn from Jose Mourinho, and who has a very rich career. We believe that there aren’t going to be many goals at Molineux, and also suggest to avoid betting on the final outcome. It is much easier to guess that than the result.

Pick: 2 or 3 goals