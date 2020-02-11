FPL News: Man City vs West Ham Match to Be Played Feb 19th in Current GW26

We all have been waited patiently to know when the match between Manchester City and West Ham United will be played after the game got postponed and left a lot of FPL managers unhappy. So finally, there is a new date for the Machester City and West Ham match. It will be played on Wednesday, February 19th, at 19:30.

BREAKING: Manchester City will now face West Ham on Wednesday 19th February at 19:30.#MCFC | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/U2GBDlKeSx — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 11, 2020

The new rescheduled date means that both City and West Ham players will be forced to end their winter-break early. Some Manchester City players already left for their vacations and will need to come back to training early on that what they probably expected.

What does the new date mean FPL Wise?

The good news is that FPL managers that were shocked last week to see that their Premium players won’t be playing can be relieved now.

In case you own Manchester City or West Ham players, tt’s good to know that they can still get you points for gameweek 26 after all.

A lot of FPL managers also captained players like KDB and Aguero, so knowing that the game will still be on gameweek 26 is a significant relief. On the other hand, FPL managers who already had Lundstram or Doucouré on their bench will have to wait and see if these players will come as substitutes or not.