FPL TIPS: 5 Useful Fantasy Premier League Tips For Gameweek 26

Gameweek 25 was a tough one for a lot of FPL managers. Except for Mohammed Salah who scored 16 points (32 points in case you gave him the armband), most owned players didn’t score or assist, leaving a lot of managers with a relatively low score in gameweek 25. So before the FPL gameweek deadline arrives, here are 5 useful FPL tips to help you prepare your team for gameweek 26.

1. Danny Ings Is Essential

Southampton frontman Danny Ings is having a wonderful season so far. Ings is in the best form of his career, with 14 goals and 1 assist in the Premier League this season (Ings even scored a wonderful goal against the Tottenham in the FA Cup game). Just for comparison, Salah has also scored 14 goals this season. What makes Danny Ings essential for GW26 and beyond is the fact that the Saints’ fixtures in the next 7 weeks are superb. Ings is leading the charts with the highest Bonus points received this season, 27 Bonus points this season! It’s Ings time – get him now, before it’s too late or expensive.

2. Dean Henderson and Nick Pope are Fantastic Goalkeepers to Own

If you currently own a premium goalkeeper, or in case you didn’t receive a lot of points from your GK in the last few gameweeks, it’s time to consider Henderson or Pope for that spot. With 111 points this season Henderson is the highest scoring Goalkeeper in the game. In the last 2 weeks alone, he has picked up 21 points! He is a great option for gw26, the only caveat is that he won’t play in GW28, so you will need a second playable GK in your team to consider that transfer. Nick Pope has scored 105 points this season and he is currently the second-highest scoring GK this season. His future fixtures aren’t super easy, but Pope has proved before he is relatively fixture-proof.

3. It’s Sergio Agüero Time!

Sergio Agüero already scored 16 goals this season -only Jamie Vardy has scored more goals (17) than him. Agüero will be playing at home this week versus a very leaky West Ham United defense. According to bookies, Sergio Agüero has a 73% chance to score in the game; that’s an insane number and probably the highest percentage in the last 2 seasons a player has ever got. If you can afford to bring him, now will be a perfect time, as he will also be an amazing captain choice for gameweek 26.

4. Harvey Barnes is Currently the Best Leicester Asset

The best Leicester player to have on your FPL team over the last 3 weeks? The one and only, Harvey Barnes, with 3 goals in his last 3 matches. Barnes is averaging 8.6 points per game in the last three game weeks. At 6 million, he is a great option.

5. Lucas Digne Assists and Goals Are Coming

Everton will play Crystal Palace this week. Everton looks much better since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager from Marco Silva. Lucas Digne is very active on the attacking side of things, takes set-pieces and it’s just a matter of time before he begins producing points again for his managers.