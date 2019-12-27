Ibra’s Comeback to AC Milan Ignites Trasfer Rumors

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s comeback to San Siro has regained a bit of morale to the AC Milan’s fans. After numerous bad news over the recent few months, and especially following a disastrous loss in Atalanta, it might seem that the future is brighter for the seven-time European champions.

After Ibra’s arrival, the interest for Milan’s jersey no doubt increased, and many other players who previously refused to come to San Siro might change their minds. All in all, it will be an exciting transfer window for the Devils, and we bring you the three possible additions to their squad.

Jeremie Boga

Boga is the No.1 on the list. Sassuolo’s speedy winger is on the eye of the Milanese powerhouse for quite some time. The hype around his transfer to Rossoneri emerged to the surface after he netted against the city rivals Inter. But at the moment, the sports sector will have a tough time to land him at San Siro, due to the strong desire of Barcelona to sign the 22-year old.

Jean-Clair Todibo

Barcelona’s young center-back was a subject of an alleged meeting between the representatives of two sides some three weeks ago. The French defender is not interested in staying with Blaugrana anymore, and he wants a way out from Camp Nou. With his arrival, Milan would solve the central defending position for the years to come, because Todibo has only 20 years. According to the Italian media, the transfer could even happen in January if everything goes well regarding the negotiations.

Julian Draxler

The situation is next. PSG wants Lucas Paqueta, who is not very happy in Milan at the moment. The Brazilian is also a wish of the Saints’ director Leonardo who has excellent ties with the Italians. Now, since Paqueta spent only one year with the club, the fee for his would be very high. Of course, PSG doesn’t have any problems to pay that, but the rumors are spreading that they might be willing to give some cash and add Julian Drexler as a part of the deal. That would be a win-win situation for all sides. PSG gets the player, saves some money, Milan will also get an excellent midfielder and a playmaker they crave for, while Draxler gets a chance to revive his career as a leader of one of the biggest clubs in Europe.