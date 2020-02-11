Jurgen Klinsmann Resigns as Hertha Berlin Coach

Image By HAUK MEDIEN ARCHIV / Alexander Hauk /

Breaking News – Jurgen Klinsmann decided to resign as Hertha Berlin manager. Jurgen Klinsmann was appointed in November in a contract that was supposed to keep him in the club until the end of the season. Jurgen Klinsmann, released a message on Facebook explaining why he decided to step down after less than three months as Hertha Berlin coach.

Jurgen Klinsmann Full Statement on Facebook

This is the full statement that Jurgen Klinsmann wrote to Herta Berlin fans on Facebook, explaining his decision to step down as the head coach:

“I say a big thank you to all players, fans, spectators, supervisors, and staff of Hertha Berlin for the support the many encounters and the exchange in the past ten weeks.

This time was extremely exciting for me and brought many interesting new insights. The Club and the city have grown even stronger to my heart.

At the end of November, we met the wish of the club leadership with a highly competent team and helped it in a difficult time. We were in a very good way in a relatively short time, thanks to the support of many people despite mostly difficult games. We now have six points distance from the relegation place. I am firmly convinced that Hertha will achieve the goal to stay in the league.

As a head coach, however, I also need the trust of the people acting for this task, which is not yet done. Especially in the relegation fight, unity, cohesion, and focus on the essentials are the most important elements. If they are not guaranteed, I can’t take advantage of my potential as a trainer and can’t live up to my responsibility either.

That’s why after a long thought, I came to put my position as head coach of Hertha and retreat myself back to my original long-term task as a supervisory board member.

The fans, the players, and the employees have grown to my heart during this time and that’s why I will continue to fever with Hertha. I’m still looking forward to many encounters in the city or in the stadium.”