Juventus News: Sarri Might Leave, Allegri the Possible Replacement

Juventus is on the verge of changing its coach, Maurizio Sarri. According to the intel gathered from Italy, the situation in the eight-time consecutive Italian champion is not good at all, and we just might witness some radical changes.

Sarri’s Time Running Out

There were some indications that the management is not happy with the Italian coach after Juve lost in Naples to Napoli, 2-1. It was the first missed chance to increase the edge over Inter Milan, who was experiencing problems at the time.

😱 Reports that Juve are thinking of sacking Sarri & bring Allegri back.



However, the last straw was the loss in Verona this Saturday night, 2-1. After Inter’s win over AC Milan in Derby Della Madonnina, the Nerazzurri levelled on the top of the standings with the Old Lady. This is something nobody wanted to see, especially after the period in which Conte’s team posted bad results.

And there is more. Mixed results of both teams introduced Lazio as the third title contender, and the Sky-Blues currently have just one point fewer than the leading duo. So, after a while, we finally have a dramatic race in Serie A.

All this spoiled the atmosphere inside Juve’s locker room, and the main man to blame was none other than Sarri.

Allegri Coming Back

As the most realistic solution for the next coach, one pretty familiar name comes up – Massimiliano Allegri. Sarri replaced Allegri during this summer, ending his five-year tenure at the head of the most successful Italian team.

He would win 11 trophies during that time, among them five Serie A titles, and reach two Champions League finals. In both he lost to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Allegri knows the system inside the club, and also knows the majority of the players on the roster. It means that he wouldn’t have problems with adapting to the environment.

Also, the majority of the players had a good relationship with him while in charge, and the fanbase has a positive opinion about the 52-year old.

The fans, were, by the way, one of the reasons why Sarri never had full support around the club. He used to lead their big rivals, Napoli, which is why many dislike him.