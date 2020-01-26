Kobe Bryant Dies at Age 41 in Horrific Helicopter Crash

Updated 16:45 EST: The other victims of the crash which killed Kobe Bryant include Gianna, his 13 year old daughter, her teammate and a parent of the teammate, and the pilot. They were all on their way to a basketball game.

NBA Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has passed away in a tragic helicopter crash this Sunday. The helicopter in which he was traveling crashed in Calabasas, California. Bryant was traveling with four other people in the chopper, and there are reportedly no survivors. None of his immediate family members were traveling with him. He is survived by 4 daughters, the youngest of which was born last June, and his wife Vanessa.

Kobe Bryant dies, and the crash reportedly leaves no survivors

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at least five people succumbed to their injuries in the crash, when the ill-fated helicopter billowed smoke over the hills and finally crashed. Nobody on the ground was hurt and the helicopter crashed into a remote field off Las Virgenes. It was around 10 AM local time when the terrible mishap took place.

This is a developing story, and we do not know the details of the other victims at the moment. The tragic incident has shocked the world and has left sports fans reeling in grief.

Bryant was very active on social media

Bryant frequently shared images of his daughters and wife and often shared messages directed at them on social media. The legend’s Instagram is full of such posts, and Vanessa had become a celebrity in her own right over the years. Bryant’s last tweet, just hours before the tragic incident, was tongue-in-cheek and aimed at LeBron James, another NBA Icon. In addition, his last tweet also has a bicep-flexing emoji, and a “much respect my brother” message aimed at LeBron.

Kobe Bryant’s achievements are incomparable

A basketball legend, Bryant was a five-time NBA champion. In his entire 20-year career, Bryant dedicated himself to ensuring that the Los Angeles Lakers won as much as possible. In April 2016, Bryant took the decision to retire. Bryant won many awards including the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player and was a two-time Olympic champion as well. In addition, Bryant had also won an Oscar for Dear Basketball, under the category of best short animated film in 2018. The film is a five-minute ode to basketball which he wrote in 2015. Bryant currently ranks number 5 in the list of players who have scored the most in the NBA. Lebron James outpaced him just yesterday.



