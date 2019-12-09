Marcelino Arsenal’s No.1 Pick for the Next Manager

Arsenal is in the middle of the search for their next manager. The latest news from the English media is that former Valencia’s head coach Marcelino might be pretty close to moving to Emirates.

Marcelino’s Visit to London

The domestic media in England reportedly saw the Spaniard in London these days, amid all the rumors and speculations about Arsenal’s new manager. The guy who led Valencia last year to a Copa del Rey trophy after defeating Barcelona in the finals, right now has the biggest chances of reaching Unai Emery’s spot.

The Gunners are desperate to find a new mentor and are doing everything they can in order to fill in the gap created when they sacked Emery. The fans are frustrated, the players look pale and without guidance, and as time goes by, the team is slipping down in the standings, far away from the Champions League position.

Marcelino became known for establishing Villarreal as one of the better clubs in Spain. After bringing the Yellow Submarine back to Primera, he would lead them to one Europa League semifinals and also to three top-six finishes in the domestic campaign, all one after another.

Mikel Artera and Niko Kovac Also in the Story

Pep Guardiola’s assistant is for many of the Arsenal’s fans a good solution. During five years he wore Gunners’ jersey, the Basque earned the sympathies of all the supporters. His uncompromised style of play, and winning mentality was something many adored, and are now hoping to get the same at Emirates only with him as a coach.

Since 2016 he has been perfecting his knowledge under Guardiola’s mentorship, and the majority of the experts are predicting him a nice future.

Meanwhile, the former Bayern Minich coach who was recently fired from the Bavarian powerhouse, Niko Kovac, was also allegedly on the Gunners’ radar. The Croatian would rule out any move to London, but there were no official inquiries up to this point.

Just tot remind you, after the recent streak of poor performances, the Germans fired Kovac, after only one season as Bayern’s head coach.