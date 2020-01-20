MLB Rumors: Brewers, Marlins & Rangers Interested in Signing Pedro Strop

Scandals aside, one of the hottest names right now in what remains of baseball’s free agency market is relief pitcher Pedro Strop, with the Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers looking to sign him.

Via Chicago Cubs Facebook page

Strop has been on the shortlist for a number of teams recently as reported on Sportsnet and FNTSY. The team he’s played for since 2013, the Chicago Cubs, might also be in the running to sign the 34-year old Dominican, but recent (non) spending trends by the franchise’s ownership suggests he’ll probably be going somewhere else.

But where? The Marlins seem like the most needy team for a quality reliever after losing quite a few arms in that area this offseason. They made a veteran bullpen addition last season in Sergio Romo, who has since been traded to the Minnesota Twins.

The Brewers seem like one of the least likely teams to add another hard-throwing right hander to the mix, but if there’s value in the potential signing, they’ll go for it. And the same goes for the Rangers, aggressively going after win-now type players as they head into the 2020 season with a new stadium to fill seats in.

Strop had an injury-filled 2019, pitching in only 41.2 innings while posting a 4.97 ERA and 1.272 WHIP while his fastball fell to 93.6 mph from 95+. Teams going after Pedro Strop are hoping for more of his 2014-2018 form, while hoping that his impressive strikeout per 9 innings ratio (10.6 last season) isn’t Strop’s next stat about to take a dive.