MLB Rumors: New York Mets Interested in Dusty Baker as Manager

The aftermath of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues. One result is the New York Mets and Carlos Beltran parting ways before he managed a single game for the team. Hence, their search for a new man for the position – perhaps that man is Dusty Baker.

Via Washington Nationals Facebook page

The Mets’ interest in Baker is reported through a few media outlets, including the New York Post, although Baker wasn’t on the original shortlist of candidates when the Mets made the original hire of Beltran.

Short-Lived Beltran Tenure

The Mets hired Beltran on November 1, giving him a three year contract plus an option for a fourth. Beltran was supposed to be someone who leads this franchise into the future. But him being named in the Astros cheating scandal led to a mutual parting of ways (probably a nice way of the Mets firing him).

With the Mets now in the middle of January without a manager, they’re no longer looking for the ideal hire, someone to lead the team for years to come. It’s more about finding someone to take control of an unsteady ship and provide a calming presence. In come Baker? Perhaps.

Baker Would Bring in Experience

The 70-year old has plenty of experience, managing 3499 regular season games, being in the dugout for the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and most recently, the Washington Nationals. He managed the Nats in 2016 and 2017, being let go following their NLDS exit in ’17 against the Cubs.

There have been other names mentioned in regards to the vacancy, among them Luis Rojas, the Mets’ quality control coach, who was interviewed for the position before Beltran was hired.