NBA All-Star 2020: 8 Best Memes of Aaron Gordon Getting Robbed in the Dunk Contest

The NBA all-star slam dunk contest was held last night in Chicago’s United Center, and what an epic duel we had(and funny NBA memes!).

The final round was between 2016 dunk contest 2016 finalist Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic, and the Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Dwight Howard, the Los Angels Lakers center, and Pat Connaughton from the Milwaukee Bucks participated in the dunk contest as well but didn’t make it to the final round.

Jones Jr. eventually won and took the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Title but not before the Judges robbed Aaron Gordon once again.

No one can forget the fantastic dunk contest in 2016, when Gordon and Zach LaVine gave the performance of a lifetime. Gordon, which many believe should have won that NBA dunk contest, finished second to LaVine.

Last night it happened again. Gordon lost when in fact he should have probably won it. Gordon couldn’t hide his disappointment and frustration, and in the post-contest press conference, he said that he is done for good with the NBA Dunk Contest, and he feels he should have won two by now.

NBA all-stars like Lebron James and Joel Embiid tweeted out that Gordon should have won the contest.

Here are the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest full highlights:

Two things are certain: Aaron Gordon’s one-handed, off-the-side-of-the-board was the best dunk of the night. The other is that the NBA Dunk contest memes that followed are hilarious.

Here are eight funny memes of Aaron Gordon getting robbed in the All-Star NBA Slam Dunk 2020.

Dwyane Wade helped his former teammate win?

The NBA slam dunk Contest judges remind us a bit of this meme:

Poor Aaron Gordon, second-time he got robbed in the NBA slam dunk contest.

Maybe it’s time for The NBA Slam dunk contest to get real judges and not celebrities who don’t really know what they’re doing and what they’re scoring.

