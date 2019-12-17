NBA Rumors: Bogdanovic – Kuzma Trade Might be Possible

One of the most common questions these days is will Bogdan Bogdanovic be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma and several other assets. The rumors are suggesting that the Serbian sharpshooter could be the Lakers’ next target.

Kuzma’s Bad Start

Kuz, who was projected to be the third player in the team behind LeBron and Anthony Davis, but it seems that he didn’t adapt to well to the new circumstances. The arrival of Danny Green, and the fact that Anthony Davis established an excellent connection with LBJ, this took Kuzma’s shoots during the match kinda pushed away the young forward from the starting lineup.

Since the season began, Kuzma averaged just 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23.1 minutes. Those stats are far away from expected, and apart from that, it appears that Green took his starting five positions. His usage decreased, and so far, Frank Vogel didn’t use him in any particular role. Also, the rumors are suggesting that the new LAL head coach is not a huge fan of the 24-year old.

Bogdanovic a Perfect Addition to James

Regarding the Sacramento Kings’ lethal shooter, the sources are suggesting that he might be what the Lakers are looking for. A guy who has a hot hand from downtown, and who knows how to organize the attack although he isn’t a point guard. We’ve seen that a lot of things in Sacramento depend on his play, but for some reason, the Kings didn’t commit to him but chose Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield instead.

Knowing that Bogi is a restricted free agent next summer, Lakers would get a player in the long run, who could have a very important role. Bogdanovic is among the biggest favorites to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. So far this season, he’s been averaging 14.8 points, 4 assists and almost 40% from behind the three-point line. But his numbers are significantly higher than these since De’Aaron Fox’s injury, and when Bogie began using his minutes.

Lakers have everything needed to make this deal happen, but we’ll see if the Kings want to give up on Bogi.