NBA Scores & Standings

A busy night of NBA action on Friday, including the Milwaukee Bucks destroying the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Clippers easily beating the Denver Nuggets, and the Toronto Raptors stunned at home by the Charlotte Hornets.

Minnesota Timberwolves 125 Orlando Magic 136

The Magic move up to 7th in the East with a high-scoring win over the lowly Timberwolves. Terrence Ross scored 33 off the bench, Nikola Vucevic added 27 and Aaron Gordon picked up his first career triple double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Brooklyn Nets 118 Atlanta Hawks 141

A close game for one half, but the Hawks ran away with it in the third. John Collins (33 points) and Carm Reddish (26, career high) picked up the slack while Trae Young (6-for-18 from the field) had something of an off night.

Charlotte Hornets 99 Toronto Raptors 96

The Raptors lose back to back games and only their 3 in 20. Terry Rozier was clutch from the line when it mattered the most, co-leading the Hornets with 18 points alongside Devonte Graham. The Raptors shot just 34.7% from the field, an got only 9 points from their usually prolific bench.

Dallas Mavericks 118 Miami Heat 126

The Heat started the 4th quarter on a 13-0 run, which pretty much put the game in their hands. Jimmy Butler led the team with 26 points, followed by Duncan Robinson with 24. Seth Curry had a career high 37 points for the Mavs.

Sacramento Kings 104 Memphis Grizzlies 101

A key win for the Kings, still chasing the 8th place Grizzlies, now only 2 games above the chasing pack. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 25 points, followed by Harry Giles with 16. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with his 32, but Memphis are now trying to come out of a 5-game losing streak.

Oklahoma City Thunder 86 Milwaukee Bucks 133

A devastating performance by the Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, perhaps fueled by his ongoing feud with James Harden needed just 27 minutes for a 32-points, 13 rebounds performance. The Thunder had a lot of ugly numbers to sum up their performance; going 6-for-35 from three is perhaps the one standing out the most.

Cleveland Cavaliers 104 New Orleans Pelicans 116

The Pelicans continue their aggressive push for a playoff spot. Brandon Ingram led the team with 29 points, Zion Williamson had another super-efficient night to finish with 22. Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 31 points, including 6 three pointers.

Detroit Pistons 113 Phoenix Suns 111

The Pistons don’t win much these days (2-8 out of their last 10); when they do, it’s mostly to do with Derrick Rose. The former MVP finished with 31 points, including coming up big in the closing minutes with some delightful moves and floaters. The Suns fall to 4.5 games behind 8th in the busy race for the playoff spot in the West.

Washington Wizards 119 Utah Jazz 129

The Wizards continue to lose game while Bradley Beal puts up big numbers; 42 points (and 10 assists) this time. Still, the Jazz were too much – mostly due to 30 points by Donovan Mitchell and 22 off the bench from Jordan Clarkson.

Denver Nuggets 103 Los Angeles Clippers 132

The Clippers even their record with the Nuggets as both teams battle for the 2nd spot in the West. The Clippers enjoyed 73 points from their bench players, led by 18 from Montrezl Harrell and 17 from his dynamic duo partner, Lou Williams. Paul George finished with 24, Kawhi Leonard had 19.

Eastern Conference Standings

# Team W L PCT GB GP 1 Milwaukee Bucks 51 8 .864 – 59 2 Toronto Raptors 42 17 .712 9.0 59 3 Boston Celtics 41 17 .707 9.5 58 4 Miami Heat 37 22 .627 14.0 59 5 Philadelphia 76ers 37 23 .617 14.5 60 6 Indiana Pacers 35 24 .593 16.0 59 7 Orlando Magic 27 32 .458 24.0 59 8 Brooklyn Nets 26 32 .448 24.5 58 9 Washington Wizards 21 37 .362 29.5 58 10 Charlotte Hornets 21 38 .356 30.0 59 11 Chicago Bulls 20 39 .339 31.0 59 12 Detroit Pistons 20 41 .328 32.0 61 13 Atlanta Hawks 18 43 .295 34.0 61 14 New York Knicks 17 42 .288 34.0 59 15 Cleveland Cavaliers 17 42 .288 34.0 59

Teams in bold clinched playoff spot

Western Conference Standings

# Team W L PCT GB GP 1 Los Angeles Lakers 45 12 .789 – 57 2 Denver Nuggets 40 19 .678 6.0 59 3 Los Angeles Clippers 40 19 .678 6.0 59 4 Houston Rockets 38 20 .655 7.5 58 5 Utah Jazz 37 22 .627 9.0 59 6 Oklahoma City Thunder 37 23 .617 9.5 60 7 Dallas Mavericks 36 24 .600 10.5 60 8 Memphis Grizzlies 28 31 .475 18.0 59 9 New Orleans Pelicans 26 33 .441 20.0 59 10 Portland Trail Blazers 26 34 .433 20.5 60 11 Sacramento Kings 25 34 .424 21.0 59 12 San Antonio Spurs 24 33 .421 21.0 57 13 Phoenix Suns 24 36 .400 22.5 60 14 Minnesota Timberwolves 17 41 .293 28.5 58 15 Golden State Warriors 12 47 .203 34.0 59

