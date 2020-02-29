NBA Scores & Standings

A busy night of NBA action on Friday, including the Milwaukee Bucks destroying the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Clippers easily beating the Denver Nuggets, and the Toronto Raptors stunned at home by the Charlotte Hornets.
Minnesota Timberwolves 125 Orlando Magic 136
The Magic move up to 7th in the East with a high-scoring win over the lowly Timberwolves. Terrence Ross scored 33 off the bench, Nikola Vucevic added 27 and Aaron Gordon picked up his first career triple double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.
Brooklyn Nets 118 Atlanta Hawks 141
A close game for one half, but the Hawks ran away with it in the third. John Collins (33 points) and Carm Reddish (26, career high) picked up the slack while Trae Young (6-for-18 from the field) had something of an off night.
Charlotte Hornets 99 Toronto Raptors 96
The Raptors lose back to back games and only their 3 in 20. Terry Rozier was clutch from the line when it mattered the most, co-leading the Hornets with 18 points alongside Devonte Graham. The Raptors shot just 34.7% from the field, an got only 9 points from their usually prolific bench.
Dallas Mavericks 118 Miami Heat 126
The Heat started the 4th quarter on a 13-0 run, which pretty much put the game in their hands. Jimmy Butler led the team with 26 points, followed by Duncan Robinson with 24. Seth Curry had a career high 37 points for the Mavs.
Sacramento Kings 104 Memphis Grizzlies 101
A key win for the Kings, still chasing the 8th place Grizzlies, now only 2 games above the chasing pack. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 25 points, followed by Harry Giles with 16. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with his 32, but Memphis are now trying to come out of a 5-game losing streak.
Oklahoma City Thunder 86 Milwaukee Bucks 133
A devastating performance by the Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, perhaps fueled by his ongoing feud with James Harden needed just 27 minutes for a 32-points, 13 rebounds performance. The Thunder had a lot of ugly numbers to sum up their performance; going 6-for-35 from three is perhaps the one standing out the most.
Cleveland Cavaliers 104 New Orleans Pelicans 116
The Pelicans continue their aggressive push for a playoff spot. Brandon Ingram led the team with 29 points, Zion Williamson had another super-efficient night to finish with 22. Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 31 points, including 6 three pointers.
Detroit Pistons 113 Phoenix Suns 111
The Pistons don’t win much these days (2-8 out of their last 10); when they do, it’s mostly to do with Derrick Rose. The former MVP finished with 31 points, including coming up big in the closing minutes with some delightful moves and floaters. The Suns fall to 4.5 games behind 8th in the busy race for the playoff spot in the West.
Washington Wizards 119 Utah Jazz 129
The Wizards continue to lose game while Bradley Beal puts up big numbers; 42 points (and 10 assists) this time. Still, the Jazz were too much – mostly due to 30 points by Donovan Mitchell and 22 off the bench from Jordan Clarkson.
Denver Nuggets 103 Los Angeles Clippers 132
The Clippers even their record with the Nuggets as both teams battle for the 2nd spot in the West. The Clippers enjoyed 73 points from their bench players, led by 18 from Montrezl Harrell and 17 from his dynamic duo partner, Lou Williams. Paul George finished with 24, Kawhi Leonard had 19.
Eastern Conference Standings
|#
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|GP
|1
|Milwaukee Bucks
|51
|8
|.864
|–
|59
|2
|Toronto Raptors
|42
|17
|.712
|9.0
|59
|3
|Boston Celtics
|41
|17
|.707
|9.5
|58
|4
|Miami Heat
|37
|22
|.627
|14.0
|59
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers
|37
|23
|.617
|14.5
|60
|6
|Indiana Pacers
|35
|24
|.593
|16.0
|59
|7
|Orlando Magic
|27
|32
|.458
|24.0
|59
|8
|Brooklyn Nets
|26
|32
|.448
|24.5
|58
|9
|Washington Wizards
|21
|37
|.362
|29.5
|58
|10
|Charlotte Hornets
|21
|38
|.356
|30.0
|59
|11
|Chicago Bulls
|20
|39
|.339
|31.0
|59
|12
|Detroit Pistons
|20
|41
|.328
|32.0
|61
|13
|Atlanta Hawks
|18
|43
|.295
|34.0
|61
|14
|New York Knicks
|17
|42
|.288
|34.0
|59
|15
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|17
|42
|.288
|34.0
|59
Teams in bold clinched playoff spot
Western Conference Standings
|#
|Team
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|GP
|1
|Los Angeles Lakers
|45
|12
|.789
|–
|57
|2
|Denver Nuggets
|40
|19
|.678
|6.0
|59
|3
|Los Angeles Clippers
|40
|19
|.678
|6.0
|59
|4
|Houston Rockets
|38
|20
|.655
|7.5
|58
|5
|Utah Jazz
|37
|22
|.627
|9.0
|59
|6
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|37
|23
|.617
|9.5
|60
|7
|Dallas Mavericks
|36
|24
|.600
|10.5
|60
|8
|Memphis Grizzlies
|28
|31
|.475
|18.0
|59
|9
|New Orleans Pelicans
|26
|33
|.441
|20.0
|59
|10
|Portland Trail Blazers
|26
|34
|.433
|20.5
|60
|11
|Sacramento Kings
|25
|34
|.424
|21.0
|59
|12
|San Antonio Spurs
|24
|33
|.421
|21.0
|57
|13
|Phoenix Suns
|24
|36
|.400
|22.5
|60
|14
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|17
|41
|.293
|28.5
|58
|15
|Golden State Warriors
|12
|47
|.203
|34.0
|59
Standings via Wikipedia