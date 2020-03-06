NBA Scores & Standings

An interesting Thursday night of NBA basketball included the Los Angeles Clippers perhaps revealing the blueprint for stopping the small-ball Houston Rockets, and the long-awaited return of Stephen Curry in Golden State Warriors uniform.

Denver Nuggets 114 Charlotte Hornets 112

This is definitely a difficult patch of the season for the Nuggets. Their recent patchy form has raised questions about the team’s ability to go far in the playoffs. Is this a win that removes some of the fears? Probably not. And yet Jamal Murray taking the winning shot in a strong 18 points, 6 assists performance has to be a little bit encouraging.

Los Angeles Clippers 120 Houston Rockets 105

The Clippers create some distance from the chasing Rockets with this win. The scoreline actually compliments the Rockets, basically out of the game since early in the second quarter. The Clippers used their defensive variety to show the Rockets an interesting look – no help on James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but denying clean looks from three. Houston shot 7-for-42 from downtown, including 0-for-8 by Harden. Kawhi Leonard led the Clips with 25 points, helped by Montrezl Harrell adding 19.

Philadelphia 76ers 125 Sacramento Kings 108

A blow to the Kings’ playoff aspirations, while the Sixers found new ways to win without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Tobias Harris scored 28 points and Shake Milton added 20 for Philly, now 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat. Remember – home advantage is crucial for Philly, with a 28-2 record at home and only 10-23 away.

Toronto Raptors 121 Golden State Warriors 113

How was Stephen Curry in his return to basketball, missing since October? Not bad. 23 points and 7 assists with 3-for-12 from three, including 0-for-5 on uncontested shots. The real standout in this game was Norman Powell, who has been red hot since his return. Powell scored 37 points and played some fantastic defense on Curry. The Raps improve to 1.5 games ahead of the Celtics in the battle for 2nd in the East.

Eastern Conference Standings

#TeamWLPCTGBGP
1Milwaukee Bucks 539.85562
2Toronto Raptors 4418.7109.062
3Boston Celtics4219.68910.561
4Miami Heat 4022.64513.062
5Philadelphia 76ers3825.60315.563
6Indiana Pacers3725.59716.062
7Brooklyn Nets2734.44325.561
8Orlando Magic2735.43526.062
9Washington Wizards2239.36130.561
10Charlotte Hornets2141.33932.062
11Chicago Bulls2141.33932.062
12Detroit Pistons2043.31733.563
13New York Knicks1943.30634.062
14Atlanta Hawks1944.30234.563
15Cleveland Cavaliers1745.27436.062

Teams in bold have clinched a playoff spot.

Western Conference Standings

#TeamWLPCTGBGP
1Los Angeles Lakers 4713.78360
2Los Angeles Clippers4319.6945.062
3Denver Nuggets 4220.6776.062
4Houston Rockets 3922.6398.561
5Utah Jazz3922.6398.561
6Oklahoma City Thunder3824.61310.062
7Dallas Mavericks3825.60310.563
8Memphis Grizzlies3131.50017.062
9Portland Trail Blazers2835.44420.563
10Sacramento Kings2735.43521.062
11San Antonio Spurs2634.43321.060
12New Orleans Pelicans2636.41922.062
13Phoenix Suns2438.38724.062
14Minnesota Timberwolves1942.31128.561
15Golden State Warriors1449.22234.563

Standings via Wikipedia

