NBA Scores & Standings

An interesting Thursday night of NBA basketball included the Los Angeles Clippers perhaps revealing the blueprint for stopping the small-ball Houston Rockets, and the long-awaited return of Stephen Curry in Golden State Warriors uniform.

Denver Nuggets 114 Charlotte Hornets 112

This is definitely a difficult patch of the season for the Nuggets. Their recent patchy form has raised questions about the team’s ability to go far in the playoffs. Is this a win that removes some of the fears? Probably not. And yet Jamal Murray taking the winning shot in a strong 18 points, 6 assists performance has to be a little bit encouraging.

Los Angeles Clippers 120 Houston Rockets 105

The Clippers create some distance from the chasing Rockets with this win. The scoreline actually compliments the Rockets, basically out of the game since early in the second quarter. The Clippers used their defensive variety to show the Rockets an interesting look – no help on James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but denying clean looks from three. Houston shot 7-for-42 from downtown, including 0-for-8 by Harden. Kawhi Leonard led the Clips with 25 points, helped by Montrezl Harrell adding 19.

Philadelphia 76ers 125 Sacramento Kings 108

A blow to the Kings’ playoff aspirations, while the Sixers found new ways to win without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Tobias Harris scored 28 points and Shake Milton added 20 for Philly, now 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat. Remember – home advantage is crucial for Philly, with a 28-2 record at home and only 10-23 away.

Toronto Raptors 121 Golden State Warriors 113

How was Stephen Curry in his return to basketball, missing since October? Not bad. 23 points and 7 assists with 3-for-12 from three, including 0-for-5 on uncontested shots. The real standout in this game was Norman Powell, who has been red hot since his return. Powell scored 37 points and played some fantastic defense on Curry. The Raps improve to 1.5 games ahead of the Celtics in the battle for 2nd in the East.

Eastern Conference Standings

# Team W L PCT GB GP 1 Milwaukee Bucks 53 9 .855 – 62 2 Toronto Raptors 44 18 .710 9.0 62 3 Boston Celtics 42 19 .689 10.5 61 4 Miami Heat 40 22 .645 13.0 62 5 Philadelphia 76ers 38 25 .603 15.5 63 6 Indiana Pacers 37 25 .597 16.0 62 7 Brooklyn Nets 27 34 .443 25.5 61 8 Orlando Magic 27 35 .435 26.0 62 9 Washington Wizards 22 39 .361 30.5 61 10 Charlotte Hornets 21 41 .339 32.0 62 11 Chicago Bulls 21 41 .339 32.0 62 12 Detroit Pistons 20 43 .317 33.5 63 13 New York Knicks 19 43 .306 34.0 62 14 Atlanta Hawks 19 44 .302 34.5 63 15 Cleveland Cavaliers 17 45 .274 36.0 62

Teams in bold have clinched a playoff spot.

Western Conference Standings

# Team W L PCT GB GP 1 Los Angeles Lakers 47 13 .783 – 60 2 Los Angeles Clippers 43 19 .694 5.0 62 3 Denver Nuggets 42 20 .677 6.0 62 4 Houston Rockets 39 22 .639 8.5 61 5 Utah Jazz 39 22 .639 8.5 61 6 Oklahoma City Thunder 38 24 .613 10.0 62 7 Dallas Mavericks 38 25 .603 10.5 63 8 Memphis Grizzlies 31 31 .500 17.0 62 9 Portland Trail Blazers 28 35 .444 20.5 63 10 Sacramento Kings 27 35 .435 21.0 62 11 San Antonio Spurs 26 34 .433 21.0 60 12 New Orleans Pelicans 26 36 .419 22.0 62 13 Phoenix Suns 24 38 .387 24.0 62 14 Minnesota Timberwolves 19 42 .311 28.5 61 15 Golden State Warriors 14 49 .222 34.5 63

Standings via Wikipedia