NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants to Join Green Bay Packers

According to the latest news from the NFL, it seems that Odell Beckham Jr. might leave the Cleveland Browns. And not only that, one of the best wide receivers in the league apparently wants to join Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Rumors About OBJ Heading for Green Bay

According to Peter Bukowski and Skip Bayless, Odell Beckham wants to move on from Cleveland and suggesting that his next destination might be Green Bay. It appears that OBJ is not happy in Ohio, and we could already see that during the previous few weeks.

Speculations about his departure emerged recently, but they became louder after the Brown’s loss in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. It is already certain that the franchise from Cleveland is not going to reach the playoffs, which is a massive setback for Beckham. OBJ left the Giants, hoping that he might get a shot at the Super Bowl alongside his friend Jarvis Landry and the 2018 No.1 pick, Baker Mayfield.

Skip Bayless says Odell Beckham has privately suggested he’d like to play in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers.



OBJ did just sign a huge extension and the Browns just traded for him, but it would cost CLE less than $3M in dead cap to deal him again.



Contract isn’t onerous for GB — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) December 10, 2019

Yet, the plans went down, and everything collapsed for the Browns this season. But not only that, Beckham is having one of the worst periods in his career.

At the moment, the 27-year old has just two touchdown receptions. In 59 catches, and has 844 yards. He has been averaging 14.3 yards per catch, and in neither of the categories, Odell ranks at least among the top 20 players.

Why Green Bay?

The Browns are now 6-7 with very slim chances to enter the postseason. Plus, the chemistry is not right, and reportedly, OBJ is not happy at all with his usage since the competition started. Also, Baker Mayfield is playing way below his expectations, and the superstar wide receiver isn’t willing to waste any of his time waiting for a chance to attack the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Packers are looking solid, and according to many, are one of the dark horses to reach the title game. Rodgers’ team is 10-3 right now, and what suits Beckham ideally, is the fact that AR knows how to win the Super Bowl. Plus, he is one of the best ever QBs.

It is very interesting to see where this story goes on from here, so stay tuned and follow us for more news regarding OBJ’s situation.