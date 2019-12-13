Ravens Beat Jets: Lamar Jackson Memes & Statistical Achievements

Further cementing his MVP campaign, Lamar Jackson put on another stellar performance as the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets 42-21, improving to 12-2, the franchise’s first 12-win season since 2011, while clinching the AFC North division title.

Image via Baltimore Ravens Facebook page

Jackson, as expected, broke the league season rushing yards record for a quarterback. He ran for 86 against the Jets, moving the sticks to a record-breaking 1103, shattering the Michael Vick mark. And there are two games to go.

But Jackson, despite what critics thought in the past, is much more than a run-only QB. He threw 5 touchdown passes, moving his tally this year (against only 6 interceptions) up to 33; that’s a tie with the franchise record set by Vinny Testaverde back in 1996. And we have 2 games to go. Jackson has a remarkable 20 touchdown passes over the last 6 games, needing only 90 completions to get there.

The Jets, dropping to 5-9 (including 1-6 when playing away from home), were never really in the game, putting up 14 points in the fourth quarter, after everything was over. They did force an extra missed point out of Justin Tucker, only the third time that’s ever happened.

With a road game against the Cleveland Browns followed by the season-ending face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens are in pole position for the #1 seed in the AFC, home field advantage against whoever may come, not to mention a nice, relaxing bye week.

As for Jackson, it’s going to take something very special from his chasers in the MVP race, and equally abysmal from him, to deny him the well deserved award.

Via NFL Memes on Facebook

The Jets? It’s hard to believe they continue with Adam Gase after this season, which is a terrific reminder that the Ravens were close to adding him as their offensive coordinator not too long ago. Hard to say they’re regretting passing him up.