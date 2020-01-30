Super Bowl Fun Facts

Super Bowl is by far the most anticipated sporting event in the United States, and also one of the biggest in the entire world. Super Bowl LIV isn’t going to be any different. We will mention several interesting facts about this fantastic event in the next couple of lines, so take five minutes of your time and read them

Jerry Rice has the most touchdowns in Super Bowls, eight of them through four finals, three with the 49ers and one with the Raiders.

The commercial at the Super Bowl I cost approximately $40,000. This year’s 30-second add is worth $5.6 million.

The 2015 Super Bowl was the highest watched telecast in the United States, with an average number of 114.4 million viewers. It was a game between the Patriots and the Seahawks.