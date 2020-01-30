Super Bowl Fun Facts

Super Bowl is by far the most anticipated sporting event in the United States, and also one of the biggest in the entire world. Super Bowl LIV isn’t going to be any different. We will mention several interesting facts about this fantastic event in the next couple of lines, so take five minutes of your time and read them
- Jerry Rice has the most touchdowns in Super Bowls, eight of them through four finals, three with the 49ers and one with the Raiders.
- The commercial at the Super Bowl I cost approximately $40,000. This year’s 30-second add is worth $5.6 million.
- The 2015 Super Bowl was the highest watched telecast in the United States, with an average number of 114.4 million viewers. It was a game between the Patriots and the Seahawks.
- Did you know that Minnesota Vikings played in four Super Bowls but didn’t have a single lead throughout those four events?
- Disney Company is the official sponsor of the SB MVP.
- Super Bowl I was won by the Green Bay Packers, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.
- The youngest player to start in one Super Bowl was Packers’ Bryan Bulaga, who had 21 yards and 332 days in SB XLV. The oldest one was Matt Stover, the kicker who played for the Indianapolis Cots at the SB XLIV.
- Nick Foles was the only one who threw and caught a TD at one SB, LII.
- The lowest score in one SB was in the last one, when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams with 13-3, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
- Tom Brady has four Super Bowl MVP Awards, and he also holds the record for the most passing yards in one SB, 505, and most TD’s with 18 over the course of 9 appearances, which is also the record.
- Timmy Smith had 204 rushing yards in one SB, XXII, when Washington faced Denver.
- Hard Rock Stadium is the host of the SB for the fifth time. The previous Super Bowls here were XXIII, XXIX, XXXIII, XLI. The San Francisco 49 ers played in the first two, and they won on both occasions.