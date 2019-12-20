Top 4 Destinations for DeMar DeRozan

It is pretty evident that DeMar DeRozan didn’t adjust to the San Antonio Spurs’ philosophy of play. His below-average defense, bad shooting percentage from downtown, difficulties with accepting Gregg Popovich’s demands, all that forced the Spurs to go out on the market and offer the former Raptors’ guard to the potential buyers.

We bring you the top 4 destinations for DD in the upcoming transfer window.

Orlando Magic

The franchise from Florida is the No.1 favorite to land DeRozan, who, according to some sources, is very keen on going to Orlando. The deal was supposed to happen even this summer, but Popovich asked for Nikola Vucevic, among other things. He would send DD, Aldridge, and Bryn Forbes, but the Magic refused that offer. The latest info suggests that Aaron Gordon should be a pivotal part of the package coming to Texas.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony Towns are not leading the T-Wolves as projected. The fans are slowly losing their patience, especially with Wiggins, and it appears that the situation is the same with the management. Popovich will shop Wiggins, and either uses his physicality or make him an asset for the upcoming summer free agency.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons need that one piece to move upward from the middle of the Eastern Conference. They will reach the playoffs, but probably as No.8, or one place better, and that is it. Last year, Milwaukee didn’t have any problems to sweep them in the first round, and because of that, the Pistons want to improve and add more quality. The offer for DD would include picks from the upcoming draft, Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson.

Toronto Raptors

The fans went wild once they heard the idea of DeRozan’s come back to Canada. Toronto has what it takes to make that deal, especially because Popovich likes Marc Gasol, who is a bit old and has a massive contract, which could be a problem for the champs in the upcoming years. It is not very likely that Nick Nurse accepts such a deal, but still, NBA combinations are very wild, and we might see a third team in this deal, making everybody happy.