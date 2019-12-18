Top 4 Targets for Man Utd in the Winter Transfer Window

Manchester United started this campaign with high ambitions. But at the moment, it seems that the Red Devils are not playing as they should. A place outside the Champions League zone is a disastrous achievement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his boys, and according to many experts, United will have to change a lot of things in this transfer window. Here are the top 5 targets for the Red Devils in the upcoming period.

Boubakary Soumare, Lilles

The 20-year old is everything Solskjaer needs in the midfield. Has excellent passing skills, is relentless with aggression, and can cover a massive radius on the field. With Nemanja Matic on the exit door from the Old Trafford, Soumare would be a perfect fit to replace the Serbian defensive midfielder. Alongside, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, he could create a French axis that would lead United towards better days.

Sander Berge, KRC Genk

This 21-year old should form a duo with Soumare and keep the back line of the Red Devils safe while initiating every attack. This young guy is a tank on the field, with a fantastic body and a massive look. His dominance is yet to come, once he develops, and do know that his ceiling is very high.

Paulo Dybala, Juventus

The Argentinian forward was Solskajer’s wish since he became in charge at the Old Trafford. In some scenarios, the trade between United and Juve was active, where English receives money and Dybala in exchange for Pogba. But now it appears that Juve’s forward might come directly. He would be a great asset to this squad, especially because he can’t play in the Old Lady next to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erling Haaland, Salzburg

The teenage sensation, which shook the world is Solskjaer’s joker for staying in the club. He and only he could be a reason for this young fellow’s arrival in Manchester, and since Haaland looks like a generational talent, it obvious that the board might swallow a few bitter pills along the road. So even if Solskjaer isn’t posting good results, Haaland’s landing would keep his job. Therefore, he will be United’s primary target in this transfer window.