Top 5 Shooters in the NBA 2020

As you can see from the headline, we are here to present you with the list of top 5 shooters in the league since the season started, and we will begin without some special intro.

5) Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier is by far the most underrated shooter in the league. By far. The French international is tearing the nets every night without anyone noticing that, or at least emphasizing the way it is done for the other players. His FG percentage is 47.3%, and 3-pt at 40.6%, scoring 19 points per night. Enough said.

4) Donovan Mitchell

Spider is slowly becoming a massive force in the league. With 23 years of age, his limits are unknown, and that is largely because he is one of the best shooters in the NBA under heavy pressure. Many underestimate his shooting abilities, but the reality is totally different, With 25.1 points per night and an FG of 46.4%, Mitchell had to find the place on our list.

3) Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards’ shooting guard and their leader is among the top scorers in the league right now. He averages 27.8 points per game and averages 6.6 assists also. Beal has an effective field goal percentage of 49.4%, and in reality, 43.5, but we need to add that many of the tough shots with time going down are ending up in his hands and that he often needs to play without the help of other teammates.

2) Trae Young

Trae will revolutionize the game. He is only 21 and yet has such confidence to splash from 27 feet like its nothing special. He drops 28.8 points per night, with an effective field goal percentage of 52.8%. No doubt, these percentages will go only higher, as young Atlanta team grows and improves various flaws in their game, Young will receive even more open-look shots.

1) Devin Booker

Booker is the ultimate killer. He might be Steph Curry’s successor when it comes to shooting percentages. Right now, he is at 50.8% from the game, but his downtown percentages are a bit lower than expected – 35.9%. It is mostly due to the fact that his two-on-two game with Ayton didn’t develop properly, and most of the time, Booker needs to create shooting positions on his own. But as soon as this matter sorts out, all this will improve.