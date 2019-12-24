Top five European Guards in the NBA 2020

Slowly the players outside the US soil are taking over the NBA league. We’saw that in the previous year, with four of five KIA Award winners coming from the other side of the border. We are here to pick the best European guards in the league right now, so better be prepared.

5) Evan Fournier

The Orlando Magic definitely wouldn’t come this far without the French shooter who established himself as one of the best backcourt players in the league. At the moment, alongside Nikola Vucevic, he is the crucial piece in Magic’s gameplan. He’s averaging 19.2 points per game since the start of the campaign, with 41.9% from downtown.

4) Dennis Schroder

German is one of the biggest favorites for winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He is not a starter in Oklahoma but has a massive impact on the game. His pace is simply unreal, and the majority of the opponents can’t track this energetic fella. With 18.1 points per game, he is beside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the most important contributor in Thunder offense. If he improves the three-point shooting, All-Star is just around the corner.

3) Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogi is not your typical scorer, although he is one of the best shooters in the league. He uses his basketball intelligence to create space for other teammates and to organize the attack. Even though he is not the biggest star in Sacramento, Bogi is the most important player. Why do we say that? Without him, in the lineup, the Kings are 0-5. With him, they are positive.

2) Ricky Rubio

The MVP of the recently finished FIBA World Cup is a veteran although he has only 29 years. He went through a lot of things in the league, and it seems that Phoenix might be a perfect place for him. 13.9 points, 9.4 assists and 4.8 boards are more than enough for us to put him on the second place in this list

1) Luka Doncic

Did we even need to mention his name? Arguably the best player in the league right now leads the way on this list. Rookie of the Year and the No.1 candidate for the MVP trophy is marvelous and look at his stats – 29.3 buckets, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. For us, it is more than enough to take the MVP trophy. And to be the No.1 here.