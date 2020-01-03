Who Will Replace Harry Kane?

Tottenham Hotspur’s No.1 striker, and the first star of the English national team, Harry Kane, picked up an injury that will set him apart from the field for quite some time.

Kane tore his left hamstring against Southampton on New Year’s Day and created additional troubles to an already shaken Spurs crew. What is now the primary question for the management and Jose Mourinho considers his replacement. Who will be the next addition during the winter transfer market?

Diego Costa

It seems that the former Chelsea striker isn’t getting along very well in Atletico this season, and apparently, Diego Simeone wants another striker instead of him. Also, Simeone desperately needs a playmaker who will lead organize the midfield, and that is where Christian Eriksen fits in perfectly.

The Danish star is on the radar of the Madridians for some time, and they already tried to land him at Wanda Metropolitan this summer. However, the Spurs didn’t want to realize that deal, trying to buy some time and convince Eriksen to sing a new contract.

Yet, that didn’t happen, and he still wants out. Atletico is the No.1 favorite for landing him, and Costa could become a part of the deal without any problems, making a win-win situation for all sides. The Spaniard wouldn’t have any troubles with adjustment as he already knows the situation in England and London, and the style of play would suit him well also.

Cengiz Under

The very talented and creative winger of the Italian powerhouse Roma, Cengiz Under, is one of the top priorities for the Spurs in the upcoming transfer window. He might not be a typical striker like Kane, but is without a doubt a superb forward, with a talent which might surpass all the Turkish football players so far.

According to several sources, the player himself is interested in leaving Olimpico, and the Italians will listen to any offers for him. The current value of the youngster is between $40 and $45 million, which is ok for the team from North London.

He would create a lethal trio with Son and Moura up front, and possibly one of the quickest in the world. Right now, with all the injury problems, Mourinho has to be more cautious, and the Portuguese’s tactics will become more defensive-minded, meaning that he needs pacay forwards for counter-attacks.