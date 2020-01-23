Zion Williamson Makes his NBA Debut

Zion Williamson, the No.1 overall pick, has made his NBA debut tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. The former Duke Blue Devil started slow, but as the game progressed, he reached his mode and started playing well.

Zion’s Last Quarter Eruption

After not being able to score in the first period, Williamson posted 17 points over the final 12 minutes, leading his Pelicans to a big comeback. However, the hosts didn’t have the strength for the last push, which would secure them a win in this one.

Following his three, New Orleans reached a lead midway through the fourth quarter 107-106. But shortly after that situation, the Spurs made an 11-2 burst, which decided the contest.

Zion didn’t score any points in the opening frame, but as time went by, the strong forward began to find ways to hurt San Antonio. Although he isn’t such a great shooter, he dropped four threes without a miss and shut all the critics who claimed that this aspect of the game would be a big problem for him.

Eventually, he ended the night with 22 points, seven boards, and three assists, all that in 18 minutes played.

Zion’s debut was something anxiously anticipated ever since he declared his eligibility for the draft. The Pelicans got the first choice at the lottery and picked the 19-year old sensation who is projected to be the cornerstone of their franchise for the years to come.

However, the issues with his knee and surgery he had to undergo to repair it delayed his official appearance.

Spurs Eventually win the Game

The final result of this match was 121-117 for the guests from San Antonio. They had fantastic LaMarcus Aldridge, who ended the night with 32 points and 14 boards. He had a huge help in DeMar DeRozan with 20 points and 5 rebounds.

On the other side, Brandon Ingram scored the same as Zion, 22 buckets. Lonzo Ball was near a triple-double, as he needed two boards to achieve that. The oldest of the Ball brothers delivered 14 points and 12 assists with 8 rebounds.

The Pelicans play against the Denver Nuggets at home on Friday, while San Antonio heads home to meet the Phoenix Suns.