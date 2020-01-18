Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview and Predictions

Liverpool is hosting the only team they couldn’t defeat in the opening part of the season, Manchester United. It is the biggest derby in English football, where each game presents a chapter of its own. We will make a short preview, along with odds and predictions in the next few paragraphs.

Liverpool Preview

The Reds are way ahead of all other rivals in the Premiership, and Klopp’s machinery is on another level here. With just one draw in 21 games, they are by far the most dominant team seen on the island in the past few seasons. That sole match, which ended with a draw, was against United, and that should be an additional motive to take this one very seriously.

Liverpool hasn’t conceded a goal in the previous six events, and during that time, just one match ended with over 2.5 goals. Their focus now is shifted on the defense, with the attack doing their job routinely.

Manchester United Preview

Marcus Rashfor should be out for tomorrow’s event, and that is the most devastating blow that could happen to the Red Devils. He is their only player able to create chances through counter-attacks, and without the pacey striker, Solskjaer’s options on the field are pretty narrow. Apart from Rashford, Pogba, Rojo, McTominay, and several others won’t be available, which puts the guests in an extremely difficult situation.

After three games without a win, in which they scored just one goal, United won twice in a row, not allowing a goal. Yet, circumstances in this one are a bit different.

Head to Head

The past two fixtures have ended with a draw and with under 2.5 goals. When looking at the games at Anfield, before the latest, which was L’Pool’s 3-1 win, four ended with under 2.5 goals and both teams not to score.

Prediction

Liverpool should win this one, maybe not routinely as many believe, but everything apart from their victory would be a big surprise. The odds on Reds’ win with -1.5 goals of Asian handicap are at -110, which is enough for us to go for it. Klopp’s team is highly offensive and very ruthless at home, and that forces us to go for it.

Pick: Liverpool -1.5 -110