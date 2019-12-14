UFC 245: All You Need to Know

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are about to clash in one of the most interesting events in 2019, UFC 245. The two fighters will decide whether will Usman retain his UFC Welterweight title or will controversial Covington take that belt. Besides this bout, there are two more that have the championship belt at stake.

Usman vs. Colby – the Inevitable Collision

These two guys simply had to meet at some point in their respective careers. They are superb fighters, and welterweight division doesn’t have better individuals than them two. Beasts in the cage, both with excellent wrestling knowledge and excellent cardio, they were unstoppable for all of their previous rivals.

It is interesting that Covington defeated Jose Caceres, who inflicted Usman the only defeat in his career. On the other hand, Kamaru beat Warlley Alves, the only one who managed to take down Covington. By the way, both fighters have an identical record, 15-1.

This fight will also be interesting because of the two different personalities its participants have. Usman, a quiet and humble person, faces the “bad boy” of the UFC.

Will Holloway and Nunes Keep Their Belts?

Max “Blessed” Holloway (21-4) is facing Alexander Volkanovski. To be honest, this bout promises more than the headliner of the event. It has the potential to be one of the most attractive this year, due to the style of these two fighters, which is aggressive, open, and very exciting. Volkanovski (20-1) is a very strong puncher, but on the other side, we have a machine whose surges are devastating.

Neither of them is afraid of taking the hit and entering an exchange in the middle of the octagon, which is why many of the fans look forward to seeing this match.

The Lioness, Amanda Nunes (18-4), probably the greatest female MMA fighter of all times, meet Germaine de Randamie (9-3) for the second time. Their previous contest ended with Nunes pretty easily beating the Dutch opponent. But now, it is a bit different.

De Randamie has five straight wins and is eager to take down the champ. However, that is easier said than done, and at the moment, she is an absolute underdog in this one.

The UFC 245 Main Card starts this Saturday at 10 pm ET.